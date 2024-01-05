Jeffrey Epstein List: Second set of documents connected to notorious paedophile released

As many as 19 documents from a lawsuit connected to notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Friday, January 5. This is the second batch of documents to be unsealed. Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla (Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)(AP)

This release follows hundreds of pages of documents disclosed on Thursday, January 4. The list has mentioned big names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson. Also revealed were prominent names like Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Alan Dershowitz.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In total, the documents are expected to include almost 200 names. The names revealed were listed in court documents filed as part of accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell. The names, before being unsealed, were listed in court papers as variants of J Doe. Many of the names had been previously revealed as well.

Is every person named in the list guilty of crimes?

Not every person named in the list is accused of wrongdoing. The people whose names were revealed include sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein’s employees, and people with just a passing connection to the scandal. Some names were redacted.

Epstein allegedly sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls. Some of his victims were as young as 14 years old, prosecutors have said. He committed the crimes at his homes in Manhattan; Palm Beach, Florida; and his private island near St. Thomas.

In 2019, federal prosecutors charged him with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking with underage females. Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell about a month after being arrested, and the charges against him were thus dropped.

Epstein’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was also involved in the crimes, is now serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2021. She was accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse minor girls.