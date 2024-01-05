2011 email suggests Bill Clinton ‘threatened’ a magazine not to write about his ‘good friend’ Jeffrey Epstein

Nineteen documents from a lawsuit connected to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Friday, January 5. This is the second batch of documents to be unsealed. One of the newly released documents revealed that an email suggested that former president Bill Clinton asked Vanity Fair not to publish articles about "his good friend" Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File, photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

One of the newly released documents revealed that an email that Virginia Giuffre sent to a journalist in May 2011 suggested that former president Bill Clinton asked Vanity Fair not to publish articles about "his good friend" Epstein, according to Sky News. Giuffre in the email expressed her concern over what the magazine might write about her upcoming book. "It does concern me what they could want to write about me," she wrote, "considering B. Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend J.E."

When Jeffrey Epstein claimed Bill Clinton ‘likes them young’

Meanwhile, the first batch of documents revealed on Thursday, January 4, claimed that Epstein once told one of his victims that Clinton “likes them young,” referring to young girls. The document includes details of testimony by Johanna Sjoberg, who alleged she was recruited as a massage therapist at the age of 20. She was recruited on a college campus and had no massage training.

The document says that Ghislaine Maxwell called Sjoberg and the other girls her “children” when they were on a trip to the US Virgin Islands. “David Copperfield was at a dinner at Epstein’s and there was another girl present who looked young and Johanna asked what school she went to and Johanna did not recognize the school name as being a college and she said it was possible it was a high school aged girl. Johanna said Copperfield “questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls,” the document says.

“Johanna testified Jeffrey told her “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” states the document. She also testified that she was “naked for 25 – 50% of all massages.” She added that Epstein made her “perform sexual acts during massages,” as per the document.