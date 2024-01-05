Bill Clinton spotted smiling, greeting passerby in Mexico hours after being named in Jeffrey Epstein list

Bill Clinton was spotted smiling, greeting fans in Mexico hours after the Jeffrey Epstein list was released. Clinton was named among many other prominent people. Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023 (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The 77-year-old former president was seen visitingSan Miguel de Allende, a city in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato. Mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco shared a photo of Clinton on X, captioning it, “Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende.” Clinton was seen shaking hands with a passerby while having coffee.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Bill Clinton was named in the Jeffrey Epstein list

Epstein appeared calm, but the first set of documents related to Epstein named the former president among many others. The documents, released on January 4,claimed that Epstein once told one of his victims thatClinton “likes them young,” referring to young girls. The document includes details of testimony by Johanna Sjoberg, who alleged she was recruited as a massage therapist at the age of 20. She was recruited on a college campus and had no massage training.

“Johanna testified Jeffrey told her “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” states the document. She also testified that she was “naked for 25 – 50% of all massages.” She added that Epstein made her “perform sexual acts during massages,” as per the document.”

Meanwhile, 19 documents from a lawsuit connected to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Friday, January 5. This is the second batch of documents to be unsealed.

One of the newly released documents revealed that an email that Virginia Giuffre sent to a journalist in May 2011 suggested that Clinton asked Vanity Fair not to publish articles about "his good friend" Epstein, according to Sky News. Giuffre in the email expressed her concern over what the magazine might write about her upcoming book. "It does concern me what they could want to write about me," she wrote, "considering B. Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend J.E."