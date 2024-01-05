5 interesting facts you should know about Jeffrey Epstein's 'paedophile island'

The Caribbean island that belonged to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was notorious for being a haven for paedophiles. Now, the New York Post reports that it will be turned into a resort. On Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, a federal judge ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the late-financier, saying that most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release. (Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)(AP)

On Friday, the court unsealed a second set of court documents that were linked to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while facing charges of sex trafficking.

These documents, which were part of an old lawsuit against the wealthy financier, mostly contained information that had already been known from various sources over the past 20 years.

However, they also revealed how Epstein associated with influential and A-lister people, some of whom were also accused of wrongdoing.

For example, the documents mentioned Epstein’s former friendship with Bill Clinton — who is not accused of any crime — and Prince Andrew of Britain, who settled a lawsuit that alleged he had sex with a 17-year-old girl who was with Epstein.

More facts on the ‘paedophile island’-