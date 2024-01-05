5 interesting facts you should know about Jeffrey Epstein's 'paedophile island'
Jeffrey Epstein's infamous Caribbean islands, from a dark past of abuse allegations to now planning for a luxury resort.
The Caribbean island that belonged to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was notorious for being a haven for paedophiles. Now, the New York Post reports that it will be turned into a resort.
On Friday, the court unsealed a second set of court documents that were linked to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while facing charges of sex trafficking.
These documents, which were part of an old lawsuit against the wealthy financier, mostly contained information that had already been known from various sources over the past 20 years.
However, they also revealed how Epstein associated with influential and A-lister people, some of whom were also accused of wrongdoing.
For example, the documents mentioned Epstein’s former friendship with Bill Clinton — who is not accused of any crime — and Prince Andrew of Britain, who settled a lawsuit that alleged he had sex with a 17-year-old girl who was with Epstein.
More facts on the ‘paedophile island’-
- The Paedophile Islands have a new owner, Stephen Deckoff, a billionaire who runs Black Diamond Capital Management. He paid $60 million for the islands in May 2023, according to Forbes.
- The islands, named Great St. James and Little St. James, had been on sale for over a year. They were initially priced at $125 million in 2021, but the price was reduced to help fund the settlements for Epstein’s victims.
- Deckoff plans to turn the islands into a luxury resort with 25 rooms. The islands cover more than 230 acres of land, with Little St. James being 70-plus-acre and Great St. James being 160-plus-acre.
- The islands are situated near St. Thomas, a popular tourist destination in the Caribbean. They already have a helipad, several pools and guest villas on them.
- The islands have a dark history, as they were the site of Epstein’s sexual abuse and trafficking of minor women. Epstein bought the islands in 1998 for $8 million. After his death in 2019, many of his victims came forward to share their horrific experiences on the islands.