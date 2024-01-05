Megyn Kelly says world may soon hear from Jeffrey Epstein ‘directly’: ‘We’re not done…’

Megyn Kelly has suggested that people may soon hear from late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein “directly” amid the disclosure of hundreds of pages of documents related to him. On the Megyn Kelly show, she said, “We’re not done with Jeffrey Epstein. I can tell you that for a fact. I can’t tell you how I know, but I can tell you for a fact we’re gonna hear a lot more about Jeffrey Epstein in the coming year, and you may be even hearing from him directly. More on that as I’m allowed to tell you.” Megyn Kelly takes the stage ahead of the NewsNation Presidential Primary Debate at the University of Alabama Moody Music Hall on December 6, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Talking about the testimony of a victim who said Epstein told her Bill Clinton“likes them young,” Kelly said, “It’s shocking but not surprising. Like I’ve said, we’ve seen this history of his for a long, long time.”

The video has left people wondering what Kelly might have suggested when she said the world will hear from Epstein “directly.”

As many as 19 documents from a lawsuit connected to were publicly released on Friday, January 5. This was the second batch of documents to be unsealed.

This release follows hundreds of pages of documents disclosed on Thursday, January 4. The list has mentioned big names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson. Also revealed were prominent names like Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Alan Dershowitz.

In total, the documents are expected to include almost 200 names. The names revealed were listed in court documents filed as part of accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell. The names, before being unsealed, were listed in court papers as variants of J Doe. Many of the names had been previously revealed as well. Not every person named in the list is accused of wrongdoing. Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell about a month after being arrested, and the charges against him were thus dropped.