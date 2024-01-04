Jeffrey Epstein's emails to Ghislaine Maxwell refute Prof Stephen Hawking's ‘underage orgy’ allegations

A new batch of documents of 946 pages has been released that reveal the correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his alleged accomplice in a sex trafficking ring. The documents show that Epstein tried to discredit the accusations of Virginia Giuffre, one of his victims, who claimed that he forced her to have sex in an underage orgy with Professor Stephen Hawking. Epstein denies Prof Stephen Hawking in underage Island event(Tim Stewart News Limited)

In an email dated January 12, 2015, Epstein urged Maxwell to offer a reward to anyone who could help disprove Giuffre’s allegations.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“You can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false,” he wrote.

ALSO READ| Jeffrey Epstein's list exposes Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, and more

He also mentioned two specific events that Giuffre alleged to have taken place: a dinner with former President Bill Clinton and a trip to the Virgin Islands where Hawking was present.

“The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy,” he stated.

What is in the documents?

The email was part of a 946-page collection of court documents from Giuffre’s 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell, who was accused of recruiting and grooming young girls for Epstein.

The lawsuit was settled in 2017, and Maxwell is now in prison, serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking charges. She is the only person who has been convicted in relation to Epstein’s crimes.

The documents were made public by the Southern District of New York on January 3, after the deadline for appeals expired.

ALSO READ| Epstein accuser accuses Prince Andrew of groping, court papers reveal

The renowned physicist who made groundbreaking discoveries about black holes and their radiation, as reported by NASA. Hawking was born in 1942, and suffered from motor neuron disease since he was 21 years old. He spent most of his life in a wheelchair, and communicated through a voice synthesizer. He had three children with his first wife, Jane Wilde, whom he married in the 1960s and divorced in the 1970s.