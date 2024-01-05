Whoopi Goldberg blasts rumours that she was named in Jeffrey Epstein list: ‘It’s insane’

Whoopi Goldberg has blasted rumours that her name was revealed on the Jeffrey Epstein list. Goldberg criticised conspiracy theorists and websites that tend to spread false information. Whoopi Goldberg attends the Bring Change to Mind benefit "Revels and Revelations 11," in support of teen mental health, at City Winery, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Let me bring that up, the conspiracy theory folks,” Goldberg said on The View. “I have to explain, because there was a fake list and I’m on it.”

“So you were on the island?” Co-host Sunny Hostin jokingly asked. “Apparently,” answered Goldberg.

“I don’t know, they said I was on the island, and I’m like, ‘I don’t go anywhere!’ I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody,” Goldberg added, “but apparently there are a lot of these kind of sites that are satire sites, but people don’t realize that they can be harmful.”

Goldberg went on to address several other rumours about her. “So let me just get my part out,” she said. “I’ve never been kicked out of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant. I’ve never been kicked out of Guy Fieri’s restaurant. I didn’t get kicked off Bill Maher’s show. I didn’t get into a fight with Oprah [Winfrey] backstage here at ‘The View.’ It’s insane, it goes on and on and on.”

Interrupting Goldberg, Joy Behar said, “But are you having George Clooney‘s baby? That’s what I want to know.”

Goldberg went on to explain that sites “get away with posting all sorts of garbage and they call it satire. But I’m saying this now: As we’re talking about this, people who post these things should be very careful, because once someone is cleared of your insanity, they’re gonna call their lawyer on you.”

As many as 19 documents from a lawsuit connected to notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein werepublicly released on Friday, January 5. This is the second batch of documents to be unsealed.

This release follows hundreds of pages of documents disclosed on Thursday, January 4. The list has mentioned big names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson. Also revealed were prominent names like Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Alan Dershowitz.

Bringing the focus back to herself, Goldberg said, “Don’t believe unless I tell you about me. You’ll know if I am doing something. I’ll let you know! I have nothing to hide. I don’t care what people think. If I like doing it, I’m gonna let you know.”

“But if they told you Oprah was backstage and you didn’t see Oprah on the show … It’s so insane! And you know I don’t go anywhere! Unless I tell you I went somewhere,” she added. “OK? Are we good?”