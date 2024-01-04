Jeffrey Epstein list: Pat McAfee apologises for ‘being a part of’ Aaron Rodgers' claims about Jimmy Kimmel

American sports analyst Pat McAfee has apologised for Aaron Rodgers' comments about Jimmy Kimmel. During the Tuesday episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers claimed that Kimmel's name might be included in Jeffrey Epstein's list. The New York Jets quarterback's claims ignited a feud between him and the late-night talk show host. Following Kimmel's threats about a lawsuit, McAfee addressed the incident on Wednesday's episode in hopes of cooling things off. Pat McAfee apologises for Aaron Rodgers' claims about Jimmy Kimmel

On January 3, McAfee issued an apology for “being a part of” Rodgers' claims about Kimmel's name being a part of the notorious sex trafficker Epstein's client list. “We obviously don't like the fact that we are associated with anything negative, ever,” McAfee began.

The 36-year-old former NFL player continued, “We like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one. But it's because we talk s**t and try to make light of everything. Some things, obviously, people get very pissed off about, especially when there are serious allegations. So we apologize for being a part of it.”

McAfee tried to clear the air by saying Rodgers didn't mean any harm and that it wasn't an allegation but rather a joke, albeit a bad one. “I could see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt especially with his position, but I think Aaron was just trying to talk s**t. Now did it go too far? Jimmy Kimmel certainly said that was the case,” he said.

McAfee hopes Kimmel and Rodgers can settle things

The show host added that he “can't wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it.” McAfee also expressed that he hopes Kimmel and Rodgers can settle their dispute without escalating the matter to a lawsuit. “Hopefully, those two will just be able to settle this, not court-wise. But be able to chit-chat and move along,” he said.