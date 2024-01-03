Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shares previously banned video of Jeffrey Epstein's NY ‘sex dungeon’

Months after being reinstated on X, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has shared a video of Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion. In the video, which was previously banned on Twitter, Jones claims the disgraced financer used the mansion as a “sex dungeon.” Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on January 2, the 49-year-old American far-right shared footage of himself discussing “the web of perversion” in front of the mansion. Alex Jones exposes Jeffrey Epstein's NY mansion(X, formerly Twitter)

Alex Jones shares previously banned video of Epstein's NY mansion

In the five-and-a-half-minute-long video, Jones can be seen walking up to the townhouse at 9 East 71st Street and describing alleged sexual acts that took place there.

Jones thanked the Tesla founder for reinstating him on the platform as he captioned the video, “At the time, I traveled to New York to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slavery lair; this was censored on every platform. Now available, thanks to Elon Musk unblocking me on X! See the censored video I shot several years ago of Epstein’s NY sex dungeon.”

As Jones walks up to the mansion, he says, “East 71st street in the middle of Manhattan, New York, USA, and that is Saint James Church. We're at a very important site here.”

“This is a place I began to expose more than 15 years ago from sources I had who were telling me that there were powerful individuals that were running underage sex rings to compromise, not just politicians but corporate leaders, particularly scientific leaders and that they had an island in the Caribbean where underage girls and others were taken, where they did rituals, and where children were even killed.”

Jone continues, “Well, as you know, in the last three or four years, it's come out that Jeffrey Epstein was running that network. But Jeffrey Epstein was just a pimp. Jeffrey Epstein was just a frontman.”

“And when he died, the networks that he was the frontman for, that he was like the butler for, have continued on with the British royal family and others, using these systems to compromise the leadership of not just the United States but the world. And so Bill Gates and so many other titans of industry have stayed in the address I'm about to show you for months and months and months at a time,” Jones adds.

He further claims that “they've also stayed at facilities in Paris, facilities in London, facilities in New Mexico, like Zorro Ranch.” After walking up to the main entrance of the mansion, Jones points out “the famous keypad that so many pimps brought underage girls to, to bring them inside that seven-story building so that sex crimes could be committed, so that they could be compromised.”