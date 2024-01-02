Green Day slams Trump's ‘MAGA agenda’ during New Year’s Eve show, check out Elon Musk's response

American punk-rock band Green Day recently took a jibe at former US President Donald Trump. During their performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on December 31, lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong altered the lyrics to the 2004 hit American Idiot. The controversial lyric change by the 51-year-old frontman sparked a major debate on social media. Green Day's political stint drew mixed opinions from netizens and even caught the attention of billionaire Elon Musk. Green Day draws criticism from Elon Musk after slamming Donald Trump's 'MAGA agenda'

Green Day takes a dig at Donald Trump

During the New Year's Eve performance in Los Angeles, which was later televised on ABC, Billie sang the words, “I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda.” However, the original lyrics read, “I'm not a part of a redneck agenda.” Green Day is no stranger to controversies as they initially released American Idiot in criticism of George Bush's administration in 2004.

Elon Musk responds to Green Day's lyric change

The band's criticism of the ex-US president sparked an outrage on social media, facing severe backlash from MAGA activists. The Tesla founder blasted Green Day's swipe at Trump in an X, formerly Twitter post. In response to a thread on the platform, Musk severely criticised the band, saying, “Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it.”

MAGA activists enraged by Green Day's stint

Trump supporters and MAGA activists rallied behind the SpaceX founder as one X user wrote, “They promote the side that is in favor of censorship, political weaponization of government, government control of the private sector, election fraud, psychological manipulation, government-run media, forced medical experimentation… Who wants to tell him?”

Another user said, “Green Day's shift in tone reflects a loss of their original rebellious spirit, turning into a more mainstream and less impactful version of their former selves.” One more said, “MAGA doesn't want washed-up soy boy musicians who haven't been relevant since the blackberry was the hot new cellphone.”