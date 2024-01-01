Watch New Year's Eve 2024 fireworks from around the world: From New York City to Dubai, Paris and more

The clock strikes midnight- it's New Year's Eve, and the world bursts into vibrant celebration. But why limit yourself to one spectacular show? This year, embark on a virtual feast, from the famous ball drop in New York City to the sparkling boats in Dubai, from the bright outline of London to the booming sounds of Sydney Harbour. As the world welcomes the New Year in 2024, let's take a peek at how different parts of the globe are celebrating this occasion. New Year's Eve celebrations in London(BERTRAND GUAY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

New Year's Eve 2024 fireworks glimpse from around the world

New Year's Eve 2024 celebrations in New York

As the clock hit midnight, Times Square burst with excitement from a million happy people. More than a thousand eyes, both human and drone, made sure everyone had a safe and amazing time. Confetti fell, kisses were shared, and a crowd of smiling faces welcomed the new year with open arms and full hearts.

Confetti bursts and swirls like glittering dancers above the Times Square crowd, seen from the tall Marriott Marquis. As the clock hits midnight, cheers erupt below, creating a wave of joy and the fresh scent of new beginnings for the revelers.

January 1, 2024, in New York.(YUKI IWAMURA/AP)

The United States welcomes 2024 with dazzling fireworks

The Earth unveiled spectacular images and videos capturing the vibrant celebration of New Year's Eve in the United States. The scenes depict a dazzling display of bustling firecrackers, an abundance of colorful confetti, and a radiant array of lights, collectively creating a spectacular and visually stunning spectacle.

New Year's Eve celebratory pictures from London

Confetti and cheers: New Year's Eve celebration in London gleams in a symphony of light and security.

New Year's Eve celebrations in Paris

Parisian skies ignite! The Arc de Triomphe stands proud, bathed in the radiant glow of New Year's Eve fireworks, while "2024" blazes across the Champs-Élysées.

New Year's Eve celebrations in London(BERTRAND GUAY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

How Dubai welcomed New Year 2024

On New Year's Eve in the UAE, spectators enjoyed a spectacular display as the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, lit up with fireworks, LED shows, and waterworks.

Sydney witnesses the transformation of an old year into a sparkling new dawn.