New Year's Eve fireworks in Seattle: top 7 spots to ring in 2024 celebrations

Every year Seattle lights up the night sky with its spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks, and there's no shortage of great spots to catch the dazzling displays. From iconic locations to hidden gems, from waterfront wonderlands to rooftop revelry, each promising to ignite your senses and paint your memories with the vibrant hues of fireworks. Here are the top seven spots in Seattle to ring in the celebrations and enjoy the stunning fireworks as we welcome 2024. Seattle lights up the night sky with its spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks

New Year's Eve fireworks in Seattle

Seattle Center Armory

Seattle Center Armory will go live with music, food, dancing fountains, and light shows starting 8 PM. The iconic venue provides an energetic ambiance and an excellent viewpoint for the fireworks display. For those opting to watch the show from home, you can catch the one-hour live broadcast on KING 5, starting at 11:35 p.m.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Space Needle

According to the Seattle Times, around 31, 500 drones will light up the night sky around the Space Needle seven minutes before the clock strikes twelve, kicking off the 32nd annual New Year's at the Needle fireworks extravaganza.

Capitol Hill

This lively pocket of Seattle paints the town with different hues with vibrant celebrations. Catch glimpses of the Space Needle fireworks while exploring Thomas Street Mini Park or Lakeview Boulevard Viewpoint. Then you can explore the heart of Fremont, where restaurants, bars, and unique shops promise an array of experiences to ring in the new year.

Elliott Bay

Head to the shores of Elliott Bay for a waterfront view of the spectacular fireworks. Few of the luxury cruises in lines also offer an array of options to choose from including disc jockey and full-service bar.

Lake Union

Enjoy the reflections of the fireworks on Lake Union. People typically rush to this location to see Seafair's Fourth of July fireworks, and many return for New Year's Eve celebrations for the same purpose. The lake provides a wonderful setting for ringing in the new year.

Magnolia

Magnolia is well known for its picturesque setting. Families love to explore Discovery Park's beaches and pathways, which include famous sites like West Point Lighthouse. The best places to watch fireworks are Ursula Judkins Viewpoint, Open Water Park, and Smith Cove Park, which are about a five-minute drive south into Elliott Bay.

Queen Anne

Go to Queen Anne for the magnificent vistas, and you can look down upon Capitol Hill, Lake Union, and downtown to make your 2024 entry unforgettable.