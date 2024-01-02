Jeffrey Epstein's ‘pedophile’ island: All about convicted billionaire's sex abuse haven

As Americans await names of Jeffrey Epstein's associates who had been hiding from press for decades despite being allgedly accomplice in his crime, here's a look at his infamous ‘pedophile’ island. Jeffrey Epstein bought Little St James from venture capitalist Arch Cummin via a shell company, in 1998, Later in 2016, he bought the island of Great St James(Twitter)

Jeffrey Epstein's Little St James island was infamously referred to as ‘Paedophile Island’ by the locals and was in the centrestage of his years long trial and main hub of sex trafficking.

Here's all you need to know about the 75 acre private island in the US Virgin Island that Jeffrey Epstein once called his home.

Epstein called the island “Little St Jeff” whereas for the local residents who witnessed the vulgar acts being committed there as "Paedophile Island. Later in the criminal complaint referred to it as “the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault”.

After being embroiled in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial for 20 years the island was sold and is now set to become a luxury home. Investment firm led by billionaire Stephen Deckoff purchased the two islands for $60 million, that's far less than $100m sell price.

Where is Jeffrey Epstein’s 'pedophile island located?

The little island is located in the midst of coral reefs in the blue waters of US Virgin Islands. It has sheltered inlets and forested groves rising to dramatic windswept ridges and craggy cliffs. It lies just off the south-eastern tip of St Thomas, one of the Caribbean archipelago’s three main islands.

Epstein owned properties in the three isles in the region. He based his private jets on St Thomas with Little St James just a short helicopter trip away. The second property, that was purchased in Great St James for $22.5 million was designed to shield Little St James from surveillance. the epicentre of his sexual acts -Little St James. It had complete privacy and control, with a staff of about 70 catering to every whim and bound to strict secrecy.

When and where did Epstein buy Little St James?

Epstein bought Little St James from venture capitalist Arch Cummin via a shell company, in 1998, reportedly paying just under $8m. First he rooted out all the native vegetations to plant palm trees and later began a massive programme of building and remodelling.

In 2016, Epstein bought the island of Great St James, about twice as large at 165 acres. It was alleged that he pretended that the real buyer was a Dubai businessman named Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

All About Little St James: Epstein's sex abuse haven

Epstein built a plush mansion with an outside terrace connecting the master bedroom and the swimming pool, along with a desalination system on St James.

Satellite photos and videos show a sprawling network of terraces, cottages, beach houses, swimming pools, docks, utility buildings, a helipad, a tennis court, slipways, some kind of enclosed lake or lagoon, and various huts of unknown purpose. They all are connected by palm-lined roads where golf buggies ferried guests from place to place.

Visuals show, at the other end from Epstein’s manor is a squat, boxy blue and white striped structure. It was often referred to as a “temple”, surrounded by a terrace with a red labyrinth motif. An investigation by Business Insider revealed that the dome like structure was most likely a private study and music room for Epstein.

It was like “a Zen-like retreat” where Epstein strolled around in flip-flops, with “meditative music” and the women often sunbathing topless, reportedly according to a former employee. Epstein and his guests were always accompanied by attractive and ‘suspicious' women.

The island had a staff of about 70. They were sworn to secrecy and instructions to be away from Epstein's sight when doing their work. They were also forbidden to enter either of Epstein’s two offices in the main manor, one of which housed a closely guarded steel safe.

According to The LA Times, Epstein also had an enthusiasm for “pirate treasure”, his name for old rum bottles and crockery found about the island.