US billionaire buys Jeffrey Epstein's infamous private islands of 'abuse'

Jeffrey Epstein's private islands namely Great St. James and Little St. James are set to be turned into a resort destination by a U.S. billionaire. As per a report by npr.org, the islands were a nexus in Epstein's alleged abuse and trafficking of young women and underage girls.

Since Epstein's death in 2019, the two islands were in limbo and now an investment firm led by billionaire Stephen Deckoff has purchased the two islands for $60 million. Interestingly, the buying price is much lesser than $110 million for which the two properties were recently listed.

The two islands are located near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The islands played a significant role in the legal proceedings against Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Little St. James, in particular, was frequently mentioned in court documents as the location where many young girls alleged to have been transported by private plane and coerced into engaging in sexual activities with Epstein and other men.

The buyer, Deckoff says that he plans to turn the islands into a "world-class destination". He has promised to turn the economic fortunes of the region without destroying the natural beauty.

“Mr. Deckoff plans to develop a state-of-the-art, five-star, world-class luxury 25-room resort that will help bolster tourism, create jobs, and spur economic development in the region, while respecting and preserving the important environment of the islands,” according to a press release about the sale.

In December of last year, a settlement worth $105 million was reached, as per which the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands would receive 50% of the earnings from the sale of Little St. James. This money will be used to establish a trust that will provide support services and counseling for the women who suffered from sexual abuse and human trafficking.

Little St. James covers approximately 71.6 acres of land and boasts several facilities such as a private helipad, dock, gas station, advanced water filtration system, two swimming pools, the main residence, four guest villas, three secluded beaches, a fitness center, a traditional Tiki hut, and several other structures, as indicated in its real estate advertisement.