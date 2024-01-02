Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs resurface days before 150 names linked to him go public

Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs have resurfaced on social media days before more than 150 people connected to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are to be publicly disclosed. While some have shared the information as “breaking news,” in reality these were released back in 2021 when Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial was underway This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

Journalist Liz Crokin has taken to X to clarify that this is a mistake and ask readers to be careful about what they share.

“What people are also failing to report is that a smaller version of these flight logs — which I was reporting on going back to 2016 — were released via Gawker in 2015,” Liz wrote in the post. “These records have been available via open source information since 2015, and now all of a sudden people want to talk about them or post them as breaking news for clickbait and/or to gain followers.”

Liz added, “There’s a ton of records that are about to be released regarding Epstein. There will be new and old information that comes out. Be careful about what you share and who you follow. Expect a ton of disinformation and PYSOPs swirling around the release of the Epstein records!”

These old flight logs revealing that former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump flew on Epstein’s Lolita Express have resurfaced on social media. Many users noted that the two ex-presidents’ names appeared throughout the pages repeatedly. Other passengers included lawyer Alan Dershowitz, former US Sen. George Mitchell and Prince Andrew.

Bill Clinton to be identified as ‘John Doe 36’

Clinton will be identified as ‘John Doe 36’ in court documents related to Epstein. The people whose names are to be disclosed include abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein’s employees, and people with just a passing connection to the scandal. All of these people can appeal the order, signed by Judge Loretta A. Preska, by January 1, 2024. The names were mentioned in Epstein’s lawsuit.

Clinton is mentioned over 50 times across the documents. His name is possibly linked to a 2015 lawsuit from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, according to ABC News. Many of the references are possibly related to Giuffre attempting to convince him to testify against Epstein and Maxwell. Clinton is also believed to have been mentioned in connection with both Maxwell and Giuffre to make Epstein come clean back in 2016. He is not believed to be involved in any illegal activity as per the documents.