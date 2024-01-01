Bill Clinton to be identified as John Doe 36 in Jeffrey Epstein court documents: Report

Former President Bill Clinton will be identified as ‘John Doe 36’ in court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. A federal judge has ordered that the identities of more than 150 people connected to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell be publicly disclosed earlier this week. Former President Bill Clinton arrives for a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Glenn Memorial Church, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Atlanta (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)

The people whose names are to be disclosed include abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein’s employees, and people with just a passing connection to the scandal. All of these people can appeal the order, signed by Judge Loretta A. Preska, by January 1, 2024. The names were mentioned in Epstein’s lawsuit.

How is Bill Clinton involved in the Epstein scandal?

Clinton is mentioned over 50 times across the documents. His name is possibly linked to a 2015 lawsuit from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, according to ABC News. Many of the references are possibly related to Giuffre attempting to convince him to testify against Epstein and Maxwell. Clinton is also believed to have been mentioned in connection with both Maxwell and Giuffre to make Epstein come clean back in 2016. He is not believed to be involved in any illegal activity as per the documents.

Epstein allegedly sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls. Some of his victims were as young as 14 years old, prosecutors have said. He committed the crimes at his homes in Manhattan; Palm Beach, Florida; and his private island near St. Thomas.

In 2019, federal prosecutors charged him with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking with underage females. Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell about a month after being arrested, and the charges against him were thus dropped.

His partner Maxwell, who was also involved in the crimes, is now serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2021. She was accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse minor girls.