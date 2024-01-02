Jeffrey Epstein list: Guide to expected names to be revealed among other highlights

Big names who were linked to influential financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein are soon to go public. After a court ruling, naming and shaming his associates will potentially reveal the extent of his network and implicate influential individuals in his crimes. This list has been a subject of intense speculation and could have profound implications for powerful figures in politics, business, and entertainment in United States. (File) Demonstrators hold signs aloft protesting against Jeffrey Epstein(Reuters)

Who was Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein was a figure shrouded in mystery and controversy, known for his immense wealth, influential connections, and serious criminal activities. Born on January 20, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York, Jeffrey Epstein rose to become a powerful figure in finance with many political connections.

Epstein's social circle included numerous high-profile figures, spanning politicians, celebrities, and members of royal families. His connections were bolstered by his wealth and his ownership of various luxurious properties, including a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a mansion in Manhattan, and homes in Palm Beach, Paris, and New Mexico.

In 2008, he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor and served 13 months in custody, with significant work release privileges. The deal was criticized for its leniency and for suppressing the testimonies of a large number of other alleged victims.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested again on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. The case reignited public interest and scrutiny into his activities and connections. However, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, under circumstances that were ruled as suicide, although this conclusion has been a subject of debate and controversy.

Epstein's death left many questions unanswered, particularly regarding the extent of his crimes and the identities of other potential co-conspirators. The aftermath of the case continues to impact the reputations of several high-profile individuals and institutions associated with him. His story remains a disturbing example of how wealth and connections can be used to mask egregious criminal behavior.

Jeffrey Epstein list: What's expected to be revealed

Nearly 200 names are expected to be redacted from the court documents in a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein and his former lover Ghislaine Maxwell. The list will include names of big US celebrities, who have been revealed were linked to Epstein in his sexual offences. Others on the list include his alleged victims, who were taken to his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands or one of his mansions in New York City and Florida.

Several Big names were given impunity during the trial and referred to as, John or Jane Doe. The identities of these names will be mostly scrutinized. The speculations are strong that it will include name of former US president- Bill Clinton, now reclusive British prince Andrew, Microsoft founder, Bill Gates along with several actors and academics.

A deadline for objections to the unsealing of the names passes at midnight on Monday, nearly nine years after victim Virginia Giuffre filed a single defamation.

Is Bill Clinton John Doe 036?

Former President Clinton is going to be identified as one of several John Does in previously redacted documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to ABC News. Clinton is mentioned more than fifty times in the redacted filings, according to court records accessed by ABC News. When Maxwell's lawyer sought Clinton's testimony Giuffre's legal team described it as "highly relevant" and "important to the fundamental claims and defenses" in the case.

Who are the Does, revealed during proceedings

Doe 044, an Epstein accuser reportedly gave multiple media interviews, according to the judge. He was linked to a 2019 NBC News interview with British actress Anouska De Georgiou.

Doe 018 is reportedly a member of law enforcement and had already been identified in other court filings.

Doe 082's ties to both Epstein and Maxwell have been "widely publicized" – and this person was already a defendant in multiple Epstein-related lawsuits.

Doe 067's name has already come out in court proceedings, and documents bearing their true name will be unsealed.

Jane Doe 162, a witness, testified that she was with Prince Andrew, Maxwell and then 17-year-old Giuffre at Epstein’s New York Mansion.