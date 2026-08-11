What email did Patrick Clancy send? Trial testimony about 5:24 pm message fuels online debate

A work email sent by Patrick Clancy at 5:24 pm on January 24, 2023, has sparked debate online. The email was referenced during cross-examination in the murder trial of his wife, Lindsay Clancy. Social media users have questioned how the email was sent while Patrick was reportedly running errands per the timeline established during his testimony. A work email sent by Patrick Clancy at 5:24 pm on January 24, 2023, has sparked debate online. The email was referenced during cross-examination in the murder trial of his wife, Lindsay Clancy. (Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS)

However, no inconsistency or wrongdoing has been established by the court or the defense regarding the timeline or the email.

Lindsay Clancy has pleaded not guilty to killing the couple's three children, -year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in January 2023. Her attorneys have argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and is not criminally responsible.

Prosecutors, however, have contended that she carefully planned the killings while Patrick Clancy was out picking up takeout and medication.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial: What happened on the day of the triple murder? Timeline of events

What was the email discussed in court? The email was referenced during Patrick Clancy's cross-examination by Defense attorney Kevin Reddington.

Reddington displayed an exhibit to Patrick that included an email that appeared to have been sentto his work staff. The names of the people on the email were not mentioned during the hearing.

Patrick confirmed the email was dated January 24 at 5:24 pm. The defense lawyer then asked whether it had been sent from Patrick's Microsoft Surface Pro. Patrick replied that he was unsure. “It could have been sent from my iPhone,” he testified.

The contents of the email were not discussed during the hearing.

No court evidence presented publicly has established that the email could only have been sent from a laptop. Modern email accounts can typically be accessed from smartphones, tablets, or computers.