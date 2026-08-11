Did Patrick Clancy hire a defense attorney? Is he a suspect? What to know amid Lindsay Clancy's trial

While online theories about Patrick questioned his whereabouts at the time of the murders, and the timeline of the events, Patrick has never faced any criminal charges. He is recognized as a grieving father and a key prosecution witness. He has had no reason to hire a defense attorney.

Patrick Clancy , her former husband, took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. Online speculation began shifting toward Patrick, with some questioning his role in the events that led to the deaths of the Clancy children on January 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy’s trial is underway, with the Massachusetts mother facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. The proceedings are taking place in a Plymouth, Massachusetts, courtroom.

The high-profile defense attorney at the center of the trial – Kevin Reddington – represents Lindsay, not Patrick.

However, Patrick reportedly retained legal counsel for a completely different purpose: a civil medical malpractice lawsuit filed against doctors, psychiatrists, and healthcare providers who treated Lindsay before the killings. His attorneys claimed that medical negligence, inadequate monitoring, and over-medication contributed to Lindsay’s deteriorating mental health.

During his testimony, Patrick recalled how he returned from running errands to his family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home, and found his three children lying motionless in the basement, each with an exercise resistance band around their neck.

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He said that Lindsay was a “very dedicated” mother who did everything for their children.

“She just had a really hard time being separated from them,” he testified.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.