Canada police arrests Montreal resident for death threats against Mark Carney

Toronto: Canadian law enforcement has arrested a 51-year-old man for making death threats against the country’s Prime Minister Mark Carney. Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a housing announcement in Toronto, Canada on August 5. (AP)

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing Eastern Region announced on Monday the arrest of and laying of charges against Marc-Andre Porlier, a resident of Montreal in the province of Quebec. Porlier was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a protected person. “He allegedly made the threatening remarks in an email sent to a senator, among other individuals,” the RCMP said in a statement.

The arrest resulted from an investigation launched on August 5 by the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, and police were quickly able to arrest him.

He appeared at the Montreal courthouse on August 8.

Carney is currently in Italy on vacation.

“The RCMP takes seriously any threats that can affect one’s sense of security. Violent statements will not be tolerated. Perpetrators may face criminal charges involving significant sentences. Such incidents must be reported if we are to combat this type of crime,” the statement added.

This wasn’t the first time this year that Carney faced a threat.

In March this year, RCMP announced that its Federal Policing Northwest Region’s National Security Enforcement Section in Manitoba had arrested Paul Rindall, 55. He was charged with uttering a threat to Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney to cause death. Rindall had allegedly used the social media platform X in January to post threats targeting Carney and inciting hatred towards the Jewish and Muslim communities.

RCMP Federal Policing is mandated to investigate criminal offences arising from terrorism, espionage, cyber attacks, nuclear security risks, foreign influenced activities, incidents involving the security of an Internationally Protected Person (IPPs) as well as the unlawful release of national security information and terrorist financing.

As part of its protective mandate, the RCMP is responsible for safeguarding designated Canadians and select foreign diplomatic personnel residing in Canada, RCMP said at the time.