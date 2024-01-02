Who visited Jeffrey Epstein's ‘paedophile’ island? Bill Clinton named over 50 times in court records: Report

Disgraced American financer Jeffrey Epstein's Little St. James Island was notoriously famous for being a sex trafficking hub. While Epstein nicknamed it “Little St. Jeff,” locals referred to it as Paedophile Island. Following his decades-long Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, Epstein's island was sold to billionaire Stephen Deckoff under his firm SD Investments. As per ABC, a federal judge in New York City has ordered the unsealing of court documents relating to Epstein's connections. This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

Who visited Jeffrey Epstein's island?

The level three registered sex offender infamously hosted celebrities, scientists, and even members of the Royal Family. The US Virgin Islands attorney general described Epstein's island as “the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault” in a criminal complaint against him.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The complaint adds, “Epstein and his associates could avoid detection of their illegal activity from Virgin Islands and federal law enforcement, and prevent these young women and underage girls from leaving freely and escaping the abuse,” as per Independent.

A former employee described the island as “a Zen-like retreat” for Epstein, who frequently went there in the days leading up to his 2008 conviction. The employee added that the disgraced financer often strolled around the island as “meditative music” played in the background and women sunbathed while topless.

According to the outlet, notable figures like physicist Stephen Hawking, Nobel laureate Lawrence Krauss, comedian Chris Tucker, actor Kevin Spacey, Victoria’s Secret magnate Les Wexner, model Naomi Campbell, former Tony Blair aide Lord Peter Mandelson and Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom visited Epstein's island.

Moreover, ex-US President Bill Clinton was allegedly a frequent visitor to Epstein's island. As per ABC, Clinton's name has reportedly been mentioned over 50 times in the soon-to-be-disclosed guest list. However, the outlet adds that there is no evidence of Clinton's involvement in any of the illegal activities.