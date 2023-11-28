King Charles offering Prince Andrew Frogmore Cottage was evicted Harry and Meghan's ‘final blow,’ book claims

A new book has claimed that Prince Harry was shocked when his father, King Charles III, offered Frogmore Cottage to Prince Andrew. Shortly before that, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had been evicted from the home. Shortly befor Frogmore Cottage was offered to Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had been evicted from the home (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, file)

According to royal expert Omid Scobie’s upcoming book – Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival – Charles’ gesture was the “final blow” for Harry and Meghan. “This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” an insider previously told The Sun.

“Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week,” they added. “But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

Prince Andrew stepped down as a working royal after an interview with BBC in 2019, where he justified being friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey died by suicide in August 2019, in his jail cell. Andrew was eventually stripped of his title – His Royal Highness. He instead remained at the Royal Lodge.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the palace said in a statement in January 2022. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Harry and Meghan stayed at Frogmore Cottage with their son Archie until they finally moved to Montecito, California, in 2020. They shifted after stepping down as members of the royal family. Omid’s book has also claimed that Harry asked his father a heartbreaking question after he was asked to leave Frogmore Cottage.The Duke of Sussex allegedly tried to convince Charles to let him keep their UK base, while using his children as leverage.

The Prince allegedly asked Charles, “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren any more?” He then allegedly begged the king to let him keep the keys to Frogmore cottage.