Jeffrey Epstein list live updates: Bill Clinton, Stephen Hawking and other 170 big names revealed
Read all live updates around Jeffrey Epstein list release - big names of Bill Clinton, Stephen Hawking and Prince Andrew revealed
Numerous documents once classified as confidential, associated with Jeffrey Epstein, have been disclosed in a federal court in New York after a prolonged legal dispute regarding their publication.
The initial batch of what is anticipated to be a large collection of documents, revealing the identities of over 150 individuals, was made accessible to the public on Wednesday. This followed a directive issued last month by US District Judge Loretta A. Preska. These documents, which were presented in a redacted format, are part of a lawsuit filed in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 for her involvement in Epstein's criminal activities.
The recently revealed documents consist of emails, transcripts from depositions, and various legal records.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 04, 2024 08:38 AM IST
Jeffrey Epstein list: Google co-founder, Sergey Brin named
According to a court filing, Epstein advised Brin from 2004 to 2007, including guidance on how to set up a tax shelter — a tax-saving trust for Brin’s kids called a grantor-retained annuity trust, or GRAT — with bankers at JPMorgan Chase. Brin had become a client of the bank in 2004 following a referral from EpsteinJan 04, 2024 08:36 AM IST
Jeffrey Epstein list: Naomi Campbell was on Jeffrey's schedule
Famous model Naomi Campbell’s name was in Epstein’s schedules after 2008, and that one of Epstein’s accusers went with him to her event in Paris. According to a WSJ report, Campbell “had no idea Epstein was using her name to attract young girls interested in modeling, and as he did with many others, he overstated their acquaintanceship,” said a spokeswoman for the model. “She deeply regrets having had any contact with Epstein after his conviction.”Jan 04, 2024 08:29 AM IST
Jeffrey Epstein list is not his client list
Some of the John Does and Jane Does are Epstein victims, former employees, people who traveled on Epstein’s plane and other types of associates. Some are journalists or individuals that might have never met Epstein.Jan 04, 2024 08:26 AM IST
Jeffrey Epstein list: Court documents reveal Trump ‘hung out’ with Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump has been mentioned by Sjoberg as someone Epstein “called up” and hung out with at one of the then real estate mogul’s casinos in Atlantic City during an unexpected visit to the Garden State town.Jan 04, 2024 08:18 AM IST
Jeffrey Epstein list: Alan Dershowitz says I was his lawyer that's why flew with him
Alan Dershowitz has put out a response to his name being mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein list. Claims he has an innocent relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.Jan 04, 2024 08:16 AM IST
Jeffrey Epstein list: Harvard Professor linked to sweetheart deal in Florida
In newly unsealed documents, we learn that Jeffrey Epstein allegedly forced Doe 3 - a minor - to have sex with (be raped by) Harvard Professor Alan Dershowitz on numerous occasions. He also witnessed the rape of many others. Documents state, Dershowitz also played a role in Epstein and his associates’ sweetheart deal in Florida.Jan 04, 2024 08:11 AM IST
Who was Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein was a figure shrouded in mystery and controversy, known for his immense wealth, influential connections, and serious criminal activities. In 2008, he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor and served 13 months in custody, with significant work release privileges. The deal was criticized for its leniency and for suppressing the testimonies of a large number of other alleged victims. Read MoreJan 04, 2024 08:06 AM IST
Jeffrey Epstein list: Court document mentions Clinton's view on victims
In a 2016 deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein’s accusers, she is asked, “Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?”
“He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” Sjoberg said.Jan 04, 2024 08:04 AM IST
Jeffrey Epstein list: Victim says Prince Andrew groped her
Court documents revealed that a woman who was allegedly victimised by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said Britain's Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001.
The incident, which has been previously reported by other media outlets and Andrew has denied, was among the details described in an initial trove of previously redacted documents that otherwise revealed few new details about the extent of Epstein's alleged sex trafficking activities.
More documents are expected to be unsealed or unredacted in the coming days.Jan 04, 2024 08:02 AM IST
Jeffrey Epstein list: Read the court document
Access the entire court document that has been unsealed by the New York Court https://courtlistener.com/docket/4355835/giuffre-v-maxwell/Jan 04, 2024 07:58 AM IST
Big US celebrities named in Epstein list
Big names on the list includes former President Bill Clinton, his estranged longtime aide Doug Band, Prince Andrew, Glenn Dubin and the French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. Read MoreJan 04, 2024 07:55 AM IST
Court Document: Stephen Hawking allegedly participated in an underage orgyJan 04, 2024 07:54 AM IST
Prince Andrew visited Epstein's island
Maxwell's deposition confirms, Prince Andrew had visited Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, where he had allegedly abused many girls.
“Were you present on the island when Prince Andrew visited?” Maxwell was asked.
She answered yes and, when asked how many times, she said, “I can only remember once.” When asked if there were any girls on the island at that time, Maxwell claimed, “There were no girls on the island at all. No girls, no women, other than the staff who work at the house.”Jan 04, 2024 07:51 AM IST
Names associated with Jeffrey Epstein's case revealed
Big names like former US President Bill Clinton, British Prince Andrew and Stephen Hawking named in the court documents.Share this articleTopics
-