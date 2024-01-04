Jeffrey Epstein list live updates: Bill Clinton, Stephen Hawking and other 170 big names revealed

Numerous documents once classified as confidential, associated with Jeffrey Epstein, have been disclosed in a federal court in New York after a prolonged legal dispute regarding their publication. (FILES) This undated trial evidence image obtained December 8, 2021, from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein. (AFP)

The initial batch of what is anticipated to be a large collection of documents, revealing the identities of over 150 individuals, was made accessible to the public on Wednesday. This followed a directive issued last month by US District Judge Loretta A. Preska. These documents, which were presented in a redacted format, are part of a lawsuit filed in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 for her involvement in Epstein's criminal activities.

The recently revealed documents consist of emails, transcripts from depositions, and various legal records.