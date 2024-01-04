Vivek Ramaswamy criticises government after Jeffrey Epstein docs released: ‘Why are we only seeing a partial list?’

Vivek Ramaswamy reacted to the disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein documents during a speech at Town Hall in Harrison County. Speaking about the names being released, Ramaswamy criticised the government for sharing a redacted list instead of a complete list. “Why are we only seeing a partial list or a reacted list?” he questioned, as seen in a video posted by Forbes Breaking News. Vivek Ramaswamy reacted to the disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein documents during a speech at Town Hall in Harrison County (REUTERS/Rachel Mummey)(REUTERS)

He said, “Just give us the full list, give the full footage of what happened inside and outside the prison,” including details about Epstein’s suicide.

Ramaswamy went on to say that we “deserve a government that tells people the truth.” “Lay out the full information, not the partial list, not the redacted list. Why do you need redaction? List the whole thing. We, the people, deserve the truth.”

Ramaswamy slammed the government as one that has “systematically lied to us.” He went on to say that as US president, he will ensure that the truth is told “not just when it’s easy but when it’s hard and ugly.” “That’s how we actually rebuild trust in this country,” he added.

The Jeffrey Epstein list

Hundreds of pages of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein have been publicly released. The list has mentioned big names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson.

The names revealed were listed in court documents filed as part of accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell. The names, before being unsealed, were listed in court papers as variants of J Doe. Many of the names had been previously revealed as well.

Notably, every individual named in the list is not accused of wrongdoing. The people whose names were revealed include sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein’s employees, and people with just a passing connection to the scandal. Some names were redacted.