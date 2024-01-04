Who are named in Jeffrey Epstein documents? Big names like Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, Alan Dershowitz confirmed

Hundreds of pages of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein have been publicly released. The list has mentioned big names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson. This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

The names revealed were listed in court documents filed as part of accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell. The names, before being unsealed, were listed in court papers as variants of J Doe. Many of the names had been previously revealed as well.

Notably, every individual named in the list is not accused of wrongdoing. The people whose names were revealed include sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein’s employees, and people with just a passing connection to the scandal. Some names were redacted.

Here is a list of big names that have been unsealed:

Ghislaine Maxwell Virginia Lee Roberts Giuffre Kathy Alexander Miles Alexander James Michael Austrich Philip Barden REDACTED Cate Blanchett David Boies Laura Boothe Evelyn Boulet Rebecca Boylan Joshua Bunner Naomi Campbell Carolyn Casey Paul Cassell Sharon Churcher Bill Clinton David Copperfield Alexandra Cousteau Cameron Diaz Leonardo DiCaprio Alan Dershowitz Dr. Mona Devanesan REDACTED Bradley Edwards Amanda Ellison Cimberly Espinosa Jeffrey Epstein Annie Farmer Marie Farmer Alexandra Fekkai Crystal Figueroa Anthony Figueroa Louis Freeh Eric Gany Meg Garvin Sheridan Gibson-Butte Robert Giuffre Al Gore Ross Gow Fred Graff Philip Guderyon REDACTED Shannon Harrison Stephen Hawking Victoria Hazel Brittany Henderson Brett Jaffe Michael Jackson Carol Roberts Kess Dr. Karen Kutikoff Peter Listerman George Lucas Tony Lyons Bob Meister Jamie A. Melanson Lynn Miller Marvin Minsky REDACTED David Mullen Joe Pagano Mary Paluga J. Stanley Pottinger Joseph Recarey Michael Reiter Jason Richards Bill Richardson Sky Roberts Scott Rothstein Forest Sawyer Doug Schoetlle Kevin Spacey Cecilia Stein Mark Tafoya Brent Tindall Kevin Thompson Donald Trump Ed Tuttle Emma Vaghan Kimberly Vaughan-Edwards Cresenda Valdes Anthony Valladares Maritza Vazquez Vicky Ward Jarred Weisfeld Courtney Wild Bruce Willis Daniel Wilson Andrew Albert Christian Edwards, Duke of York

Epstein allegedly sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls. Some of his victims were as young as 14 years old, prosecutors have said. He committed the crimes at his homes in Manhattan; Palm Beach, Florida; and his private island near St. Thomas.

In 2019, federal prosecutors charged him with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking with underage females. Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell about a month after being arrested, and the charges against him were thus dropped.

His partner Maxwell, who was also involved in the crimes, is now serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2021. She was accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse minor girls.