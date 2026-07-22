Nolan Wells was found ‘face down’ and ‘fully clothed’; new details emerge amid investigation
Todd Terrell, president of the United Cajun Navy, said that Nolan Wells' body “was in the same vicinity of where he possibly drowned.”
Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has revealed some details that Todd Terrell of the United Cajun Navy revealed after Nolan Wells’ body was found on Horn Island. She has also highlighted that the area where his body was found “was notorious for rip currents.”
Terrell, president of the United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit that assisted in the search for Wells, was one of the people who helped find Wells. He told Nancy Grace on Monday, July 20, that Wells was “face down” and “fully clothed” on Horn Island.
“[His body] was in the same vicinity of where he possibly drowned .… it was not uncommon for the body to have washed up right there,” Terrell told Grace.
‘These are bad areas’
Terrell added that the area is plagued by a dangerous “washing machine” current that “rolls ‘round and ‘round in there.” There are similar risks at other parts of the Gulf Coast as well.
“These are bad areas,” Terrell said.
The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.
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A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
“We have to close the gap between when his friends said goodbye ... to the time he went into the water, because they should be able to pinpoint, and it’s weird that they can’t,” Brian Trascher, national vice president for the United Cajun Navy, previously told PEOPLE.
Coffindaffer said that Wells “went missing during a raft up where there were 100s of people in attendance” and urged people not to “buy into the desolate island notion” because it is “plain garbage.”
Wells’ parents, meanwhile, have claimed that it would be very unusual for the teen to separate from his friends that day and leave his phone with them without any information about what he got up to at the party.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More