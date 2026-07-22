Why Black Sea has become the Russia-Ukraine war's most crucial battleground

The Black Sea has been one of the most strategically important fronts in the Russia-Ukraine war. Both sides are stepping up attacks on ports, ships, oil infrastructure and logistics networks in the waterway. As Russia and Ukraine expand the conflict at sea, the battle for the Black Sea is shaping global food and energy markets. (NASA Earth Observatory)

Beyond military operations on land, the battle for control of the sea is disrupting global grain and energy trade, damaging critical infrastructure and raising concerns over maritime security.

Why the Black Sea matters Bordered by Europe, Asia and West Asia, the Black Sea is a vital trade and security corridor. It serves as a major route for the movement of grain, oil, gas and other commodities, while pipelines and fibre-optic cables running beneath its waters make it critical to global energy supplies and communications.

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For Ukraine, the Black Sea is the country's primary gateway for agricultural exports, which remain its largest source of foreign currency earnings. For Russia, it provides access to its key warm-water ports, making it central to military and commercial operations. The sea gained even greater strategic importance after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, cementing its role in Moscow's long-term security objectives.

A key front in the war The maritime theatre has seen a sharp escalation in recent months, with both sides targeting infrastructure that supports military and economic operations.

Between April and May, Ukraine struck Russian "shadow fleet" tankers, Kairos, Virat and Dashan, while drone attacks targeted the Tuapse refinery and the Tuapse oil terminal, one of Russia's major oil export hubs. The attacks triggered large fires, suspended operations and caused oil spills, toxic smoke and coastal pollution.