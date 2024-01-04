Jeffrey Epstein list: Who are John Does? Guide to names by numbers

Jeffrey Epstein's list of associates have partially been exposed after the New York Court unsealed first 40 documents, of around 250 that are expected to made public in the next couple of days. They largely mention figures whose names were already known, including high-profile friends of Epstein’s and victims who have spoken publicly. (File) Demonstrators hold signs aloft protesting against Jeffrey Epstein(Reuters)

The big names include - former US President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, Stephen Hawking and Alan Dershowitz.

All throughout the court proceedings Jeffrey Epstein's associates and victims were referred to as John Doe and John Dane. Now after the release of first batch of documents names of some of 170 have been made public.

It's important to note that if a celebrity is named in the document it does not mean the individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell - 849 times

Epstein’s sexual offence conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was named 849 times in the court documents. There were references made to Maxwell throughout the documents, with various other witnesses being asked about her involvement with Epstein in their separate testimonies. Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison, having been convicted sex-trafficking underage girls in June 2022.

Prince Andrew - 67

Prince Andrew has been named 67 times with his Royal title throughout the documents. Evidence from Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg, claimed the duke touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside the US billionaire’s Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Alan Dershowitz - 100 times

Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s lawyer, appears over 100 times in the documents, including allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has vehemently denied.

Bill Clinton - 73 times

Former US President Clinton’s name appears 73 times in the documents so far. In her testimony, victim Sjoberg alleges that Epstein once told her that Clinton “likes them young” – referring to girls. Clinton has been reportedly labelled John Doe 36. Many references were made that compelled him to testify against Epstein and Maxwell.

Donald Trump - 4 times

U.S. Presidents Donald Trump is named four times, including in an incident where Epstein reportedly contacted him after a plane diversion to Atlantic City. Johanna Sjoberg, a key figure in the testimony, recounted an occasion where Epstein called Trump and visited one of his casinos. She also clarified that she never gave Trump a massage. The documents also reveal mentions of other celebrities, with varying degrees of association with Epstein:

David Copperfield - 6 times

David Copperfield, the renowned magician, appears six times. He reportedly attended dinners with Epstein and was present during conversations about young girls.

In Hollywood, notable figures like George Lucas and Kevin Spacey are mentioned, but Sjoberg does not recall meeting them. Naomi Campbell and Michael Jackson are also named, with Jackson being mentioned twice.