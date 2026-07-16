Friend or foe? A week after honouring Iran's Khamenei, Iraqi PM shakes hand with Trump

As Khamenei's coffin reached Najaf International Airport in Iraq, Zaidi and other senior government officials and religious leaders attended an official reception.

Last week, Iraq's holy cities, which are home to some of Shia Islam's holiest shrines, witnessed huge funeral processions for Ali Khamenei, who died in a US-Israeli strike on Tehran in February.

For years, the rivalry between Washington and Tehran has made Iraq a stage for proxy conflict, forcing one government after another to carefully manage relations with both sides.

Zaidi’s visit took place as military tensions between the US and Iran , Iraq's two key allies, continue to rise. Follow live updates related to US-Iran war here.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi attended the funeral procession of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , who was killed in US-Israeli strikes, last week. Just days later, he was in Washington on Tuesday, shaking hands with Donald Trump as the US president praised the "tremendous chemistry" between them.

Only a few days later, he travelled to the US for talks with Trump, Iran's long-time rival, who has repeatedly been the target of assassination threats and calls for revenge from Tehran, including during Khamenei's funeral processions.

Like every Iraqi prime minister over the past two decades, Zaidi faces the difficult task of maintaining ties with both Washington and Tehran. That challenge has become even bigger now that the two countries are engaged in direct military action.

Notably, Zaidi came to power as a consensus choice supported by Shiite political groups as well as the Trump administration. The White House believed he was different from his rival, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, because he was not reliant on Tehran's backing, US media outlet Axios said in a report.

He also promised to tackle corruption, a process he began soon after taking office, and said he would bring Iran-backed militias under greater control. However, he has reportedly approached that issue with caution.

Iran pressured Zaidi not to visit the US? Two US officials told Axios that Iranian authorities urged Zaidi and his team not to make Washington the destination for his first official foreign visit as prime minister. However, they said Zaidi remained determined to meet Trump.

US officials see his decision as a sign that he is committed to an "Iraq first" policy that seeks closer ties with the US while reducing Iraq's dependence on Iran.

A senior Iraqi politician told news agency AFP anonymously that even if the government follows a more US-friendly approach focused on economic priorities, "it doesn't mean that Iraq is turning against Iran."

Trump heaps praise on Zaidi, Iraqi PM maintains balance The US president openly praised the Iraqi leader and even decided to include an unscheduled lunch during their meeting.

"We have a fantastic champion, a new champion," Trump said while welcoming the Iraqi prime minister to the Oval Office. "He's been a great fighter and a great fan of America."

The US president also said he had arranged the unscheduled lunch because of the "tremendous chemistry" between them.