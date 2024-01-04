Jeffrey Epstein List: Paedophile once told his victim ‘Clinton likes them young'

The new Jeffrey Epstein documents that were released claim Epstein once told one of his victims that Bill Clinton “likes them young,” referring to young girls. The document includes details of testimony by Johanna Sjoberg, who alleged she was recruited as a massage therapist at the age of 20. She was recruited on a college campus and had no massage training. The new Jeffrey Epstein documents that were released claim Epstein once told one of his victims that Bill Clinton “likes them young,” referring to young girls (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File, photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The document says that Ghislaine Maxwell called Sjoberg and the other girls her “children” when they were on a trip to the US Virgin Islands. “David Copperfield was at a dinner at Epstein’s and there was another girl present who looked young and Johanna asked what school she went to and Johanna did not recognize the school name as being a college and she said it was possible it was a high school aged girl. Johanna said Copperfield “questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls,” the document says.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Johanna testified Jeffrey told her “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” states the document. She also testified that she was “naked for 25 – 50% of all massages.” She added that Epstein made her “perform sexual acts during massages,” as per the document.

The Jeffrey Epstein list

Hundreds of pages of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein have been publicly released. The list has mentioned big names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson.

The names revealed were listed in court documents filed as part of accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell. The names, before being unsealed, were listed in court papers as variants of J Doe. Many of the names had been previously revealed as well.

Notably, every individual named in the list is not accused of wrongdoing. The people whose names were revealed include sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein’s employees, and people with just a passing connection to the scandal. Some names were redacted.