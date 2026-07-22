New Delhi, India is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific with a recognition of the centrality of the ASEAN grouping in the region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during a meeting of the Quad coalition in Manila. India reaffirms commitment to free Indo-Pacific

Besides Jaishankar, the meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

The Quad foreign ministers last met in New Delhi in late May, when Rubio travelled to India.

"Glad to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Manila. Reviewed the Indo-Pacific landscape and discussed recent developments. Followed up on the outcomes of the recent New Delhi meeting," the external affairs minister said on social media.

"Committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific with a recognition of ASEAN centrality," he said.

The Quad foreign ministers are in the Philippine capital to attend meetings related to ASEAN.

The ASEAN or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

A joint press release said the Quad foreign ministers met to reaffirm the Quad's commitment to strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific and to express "unwavering support" for ASEAN unity and centrality.

The Quad's renewed resolve to expanded cooperation to ensure peace and stability came against the backdrop of China's growing military posturing in the region.

"We are deeply invested in the region's success and in cooperating with ASEAN and its member states," it said.

The Quad foreign ministers also discussed regional challenges and opportunities to strengthen support for the practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific , it said.

The focus was on shared priorities of maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response, according to the release.

"We are united in our conviction that peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain underpin the security and prosperity of the region," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.