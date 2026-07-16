China’s trade gap is narrowing. And other surprises

China’s GDP growth figures are often suspiciously smooth. Last year the government set a target of 5%—and the sprawling $19trn economy duly grew by just that amount, as if the combined endeavours of 760m workers and 30m corporations could be choreographed by a committee. This year the government has permitted itself half a percentage point of drama, setting a target range of 4.5-5%. Few think the official outcome will depart far from this interval. Gantry cranes stand near stacked shipping containers at Yangshan Port outside Shanghai, China, May 7, 2026 (REUTERS) The GDP numbers for the second quarter, released on July 15th, therefore raised a few eyebrows. The economy grew by 4.3%, year on year. That is hardly a disaster. But it was slower than expected and the weakest since 2022, when China was still imposing citywide lockdowns to fight covid-19.

Chart 1

Even that disappointing number would not have been possible without help from abroad. Last year’s trade surplus exceeded $1.2trn (see chart 1). And in June goods exports surged by more than a quarter in dollar terms, year on year. As containerfuls of merchandise chug towards their destinations, China’s trading partners, especially the European Union, are bracing themselves for a second “China shock” akin to the upheaval after the country’s entry into the World Trade Organisation in 2001. But a closer look reveals something different. “China’s trade surplus has peaked,” concludes Adam Wolfe of Absolute Strategy Research, a firm of analysts. In June imports rose faster than exports, by 36%. The surplus in the first half of 2026 was lower, in dollar terms, than a year before. The Iran war is only partly responsible for the turning-point. China is, of course, paying more for oil than it did last year. But it has softened the blow by dramatically cutting the volume of its imports. In explaining the diminishing surplus, crude matters less than chips. China is both a big exporter of semiconductors and a big importer. Its imports of integrated circuits in May, for example, were up by some 70% year on year in dollar terms. That rise was entirely due to higher chip prices. China’s overdependence on exports has been clear for some time. Many analysts therefore hope its leaders will turn again to fiscal stimulus to lift domestic spending. Meanwhile, the opposite is happening. The government is stumbling into “de facto austerity”, as Yu Xiangrong and Ji Xinyu of Citigroup, a bank, have put it.

Chart 2