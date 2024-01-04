Jeffrey Epstein list: Melinda Gates' video on Epstein-Bill ties resurfaces

Following the recent disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein list, an old video has gone viral where Bill Gates’ former wife, Melinda, is heard saying that her ex-husband’s association with the notorious paedophile was part of the reason for their divorce. Hundreds of pages of documents from a lawsuit connected to Epstein have been publicly released, with big names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson being listed. Following the recent disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein list, an old video has gone viral where Bill Gates’ former wife, Melinda, is heard saying that her ex-husband’s association with the notorious paedophile was part of the reason for their divorce (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File, REUTERS/Nic Bothma, photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

Was Bill Gates associated with Jeffrey Epstein?

Gates met Epstein “solely for philanthropic purposes,” a spokesperson for Gates said according to a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE. In an email to Hindustan Times Gates Foundation Spokesperson claimed he had not visited Jeffrey's island.

Starting in 2011, Gates met with Epstein on various occasions, more than a dozen people familiar with the relationship claimed. Documents reviewed by The New York Times also revealed the same. Gates met Epstein at least thrice at the convicted sex offender’s Manhattan townhouse. At least on one occasion, he stayed late into the night. It was also revealed that employees of Gates’ foundation met with Epstein at his mansion several times.

The Wall Street Journal later reported that Epstein threatened Gates, saying he would expose him for having an alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova. At the time, Gates was married to Melinda.

Before Epstein threatened Gates, the latter had reportedly refused to join in a charitable fund that eventually never became fruitful. Epstein later allegedly told Gates he would expose his relationship with Mila if he failed to maintain an association with him. Gates later confessed that he “shouldn’t have had dinners with him,” during an interview with Australia’s ABC 7 .30.

What did Melinda say?

In a recently resurfaced video, Melinda said in an interview with CBS Mornings that that there was no one particular reason why she and Gates divorced, but that she had realised their relationship was not “healthy” and she “couldn't trust what we had.”

Melinda confessed in the video that she “did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein.” “I made that clear to him,” she added, describing Epstein as “evil personified.”