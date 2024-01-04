MAGA conspiracists’ field day - Right-wingers go wild with Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theories amid document release

Jeffrey Epstein's list has created quite a stir in United States after big names linked to him were confirmed by recently unsealed court documents. After emergence of names like Bill Clinton and Alan Dershowitz among others, conspiracy theorists continue to link Epstein to unproven claims of a secret pedophile cabal involving prominent Democrats. FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, a federal judge ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the late-financier, saying that most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release. (Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)(AP)

Maxwell Court Documents Released:

Documents from a 2015 defamation suit against Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell have been released. The anticipation for the information that these documents will reveal has caused a stir. Some mentioned public figures include Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Prince Andrew, with other names redacted recently.

Redacted Names and Fueled Speculation:

Predictions arise that the release of redacted names in the documents would support far-right conspiracy theories merging MAGA and QAnon movements.

Almost 90 names were included in the documents, with four redacted. There are several other names mentioned in the document that are expected to be released in the next round.

Overhyped Expectations:

Everyone was in the dark regarding what secrets those documents may unveil, but right-wing enthusiasts didn’t miss a chance to overhype the importance of the documents, spreading misleading information and false leads, and creating a sense of anticipation.

Bogus Epstein Content on Social Media:

Ever since the news of the documents being released got out, misinformation flooded platforms like X, with inaccurate claims of "Epstein's Client List," including naming Democrats and Trump critics as visitors to Epstein's private island in the Caribbean. Multiple bogus ‘client lists’ and other documents made rounds on X.

QAnon Promoters and Trump's Connection:

QAnon figures suggested Trump played a crucial role in Epstein's arrest, ignoring their well-documented friendship that endured from the 1980s till the mid-2000s.

“Not only was Trump fully exonerated by the Epstein files today, this means he was also not one of the sealed names, as some had claimed, Now you know why the Deep State hates him. They don't have any blackmail on him,” one of his supporters wrote on X.

Delay Speculations and Smears:

As days passed without the expected revelations, conspiracists speculated on the cause of the delay, with some falsely smearing alleged victims.

Vivek Ramaswamy reacted to the document disclosure by the government and asked, “Why are we only seeing a partial list or a reacted list?” during a speech at Town Hall in Harrison County.

“Just give us the full list, give the full footage of what happened inside and outside the prison,” he said. “Lay out the full information, not the partial list, not the redacted list. Why do you need redaction? List the whole thing. We, the people, deserve the truth,” the presidential candidate added.

A video of Melinda Gates describing Epstein as “evil personified” during an interview with CBS Mornings resurfaced. Melinda said in the video that she “did not like that he [Bill Gates] had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein.” “I made that clear to him,” she added,

Attempts to Spin Information:

After the documents finally dropped, far-right commentators selectively extracted snippets to claim exoneration for Trump.

Alex Jones, recently back on X thanks to Musk in December after a formerly permanent suspension, claimed that there’s suppressed video data, and the government is diverting attention from the released documents.

Right-wing circles highlighted details from unredacted documents, such as Clinton being mentioned, reinforcing longstanding accusations against the former president. The document made rounds as a testimony in which Johanna Sjoberg recalled Epstein telling her that “[Bill] Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”