What fueled Jeffrey Epstein's $580M fortune?

The world was stunned by the release of a 2024-page document on Wednesday that exposed the vast network of influential people, A-listers connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious sex offender who died in 2019. On Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, a federal judge ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, saying that most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release. (Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)(AP)

The court document was part of a defamation lawsuit filed by Victoria Giuffre, who accused Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell of sexually abusing her and other teen girls.

The document, which was unsealed by US judge Loretta Preska after years of legal battles, revealed the names of many prominent figures who had social or professional ties to Epstein and Maxwell. They included former US president Bill Clinton, who was allegedly told by Epstein that he “likes them young”, Britain’s Prince Andrew, who was also accused by Giuffre of sexual misconduct, singer Michael Jackson, French hairdresser Frédéric Fekkai, “model scout” Jean-Luc Brunel, magician David Copperfield and renowned physicist Stephen Hawking.

Maxwell's conviction echoes in Epstein's tainted network

While most of the men named in the document were not implicated in any criminal activity, their association with Epstein and Maxwell could tarnish their reputation.

Epstein was facing charges of sex trafficking conspiracy when he killed himself in his jail cell, and Maxwell was convicted of similar charges in 2021 and is serving a 20-year sentence.

The document also contained the testimony of Johanna Sjoberg, who said she was recruited by Epstein and Maxwell as a massage therapist when she was 21 and was forced to perform sex acts on Epstein. She was the one who quoted Epstein’s remark about Clinton’s preference for young girls. Clinton has denied any involvement or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

The document was one of the most anticipated releases of information about Epstein’s secretive and sordid life. It was first reported by the Miami Herald, which broke the first stories about Epstein’s exploitation of underage girls in Florida.

The newspaper said that the document could end the speculation about who among the elite was involved in Epstein’s sexual abuse. However, it also cautioned that the document could be disappointing. So far, the document has not revealed much new information about the extent of Epstein’s criminality or the source of his $580m fortune.

Epstein’s death left many questions unanswered about his dark deeds and his powerful connections. Maxwell’s imprisonment may offer some clues, but the truth may never be fully known.