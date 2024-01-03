Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue NFL star Aaron Rodgers over ‘Epstein list’ feud

A heated exchange has erupted between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel over the possible release of a list of names linked to the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel spar over Epstein's alleged list(Getty Images via AFP)

The NFL star and the late-night host have been trading jabs on X (formerly Twitter), with Kimmel threatening legal action against Rodgers for his remarks.

The controversy began when Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and hinted that Kimmel might be one of the people associated with Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

Rodgers said, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping [the list] doesn’t come out. … I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I’ll definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

The list in question contains nearly 200 names of individuals who had some connection to Epstein, such as his associates, former employees, or passengers on his private jets. The list has been kept under wraps by a New York judge, but could be made public soon. The names have been referred to as John and Jane Does in court documents.

‘I’ve not met….with Epstein’

The late-night host did not take kindly to the New York Jets’ quarterback insinuation and fired back on X. He wrote, “Dear Aa**hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Rodgers’ comment seemed to be a retaliation for a joke that Kimmel made on his show last year, when he mocked Rodgers for talking about the Epstein list and UFOs on the Pat McAfee Show. Kimmel joked that Rodgers was trying to distract people from his poor performance on the field.

The spat between the two celebrities has generated a lot of buzz and curiosity among fans, who are waiting to see if the Epstein list will be revealed and what it will contain. The list could potentially implicate some powerful and influential people in Epstein’s crimes. Epstein was accused of luring underage girls to his mansions and sexually abusing them. He allegedly had a network of accomplices who helped him procure and groom his victims.