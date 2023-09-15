‘On the road to recovery’: Aaron Rodgers reveals he unwent surgery after Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram to reveal that he underwent surgery to repair his Achilles tendon, which reportedly toreduring the New York Jets' game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11. "Surgery went great yesterday," he captioned an image of himself that he shared via his Instagram Story. He is seen smiling in the photo, laying on a hospital bed. Aaron Rodgers was injured on the Jets' first drive Monday night, September 11 (aaronrodgers12/Instagram)

“Thank you for all the love and prayers and support,” he said, adding, “And thanks to the (GOAT emoji) Dr ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery”.

Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram to reveal that he underwent surgery to repair his Achilles tendon (aaronrodgers12/Instagram Story)

‘And I shall rise yet again’

Aaron posted about the injury publicly for the first time on Wednesday, September 13, on Instagram. “Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon . I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love,” he wrote, sharing pictures of himself during the game during which he injured himself. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”

“The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again,” he wrote, adding, “Proud of my guys, 1-0”.

Aaron was injured on the Jets' first drive Monday night. He had to be helped off the field by trainers. He was initially taken to the blue medical tent, and then to the locker room.

Aaron was initially labelled as questionable to return to the game with such an injury in the ankle. However, shortly after, he was downgraded to out. After Aaron was taken off the field, he was replaced by former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. After the game, Coach Saleh told reporters that with Aaron injured, Zach will be moving forward in his place.