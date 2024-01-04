Jeffrey Epstein list: Former US Vice President Al Gore named in court documents

The court documents linked to a civil lawsuit involving sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed on Wednesday. Spanning over 943 pages, the documents contain a host of names of those associated with Epstein. Among other famous figures who were named in the list was Former US Vice President AI Gore. This unsealing of documents comes after Judge Loretta Preska found that there was no legal justification for redacting the names in December. (File) Demonstrators hold signs aloft protesting against Jeffrey Epstein(Reuters)

Former US vice president named in Jeffrey Epstein list

Gore was the 45th vice president and served under ex-President Bill Clinton, whose name also appeared on the list. The documents, which were unsealed, were tied to the materials Ghislaine Maxwell sought from Epstein’s longtime accuser, Virginia Giuffre, before the civil defamation suit trial.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the unsealed court documents, Maxwell requested Giuffre to hand over any pictures or videos involving her and several other famous figures, including Gore. However, Giuffre’s attorneys claimed that the alleged pieces of evidence were already in “custody and control” of the disgraced financer and his partner in crime.

According to Messenger, Gore has not been accused of any wrongdoing and that his picture with Giuffre has never been made public. Moreover, Epstein's accuser previously alleged that the former VP travelled on his private plane with other notable personalities. Despite the unsealing of names, no one other than Maxwell and Epstein has been charged with a crime.

ALSO READ: Jeffrey Epstein list live updates: Additional Epstein documents expected to be released tomorrow

Who has been named in Jeffrey Epstein's court documents?

The first batch of names were disclosed on Wednesday evening in the US District Court in Manhattan. Apart from Gore and Clinton, other famous names include Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, David Copperfield, George Lucas, Kevin Spacey, Naomi Campbell, Alan Dershowitz, Cameron Diaz, and Stephen Hawking.