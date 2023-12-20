Taylor Swift made cinnamon rolls for Travis Kelce before one of his games, reveals ex-NFL player

Taylor Swift prepared homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis Kelce before one of his recent games with the Kansas City Chiefs, former NFL player Bernie Kosar said. Bernie spoke with Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard on Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM on Tuesday, December 19, claiming that meeting Taylor was "spectacular." Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

"You couldn’t have a better role model for young parents, young kids out there to look up to her," said Bernie. "Her genuine attention to people and paying attention and consideration — oh, it was just spectacular to watch."

Bernie’s pictures with Taylor had recently gone viral, and he revealed the photos were from a pregame meal at Travis's house. "That was at his house like three hours before the game. We’re having pregame meal and Taylor is so nice she comes in by herself and she’s so cool, she brings, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal," he said.

Bernie said he has been trying to eat vegan and gluten-free, but he "absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day.”

Back in 2020, Taylor posted photos of her hommade cinnamon rolls, saying, “when you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet”.

Earlier this month, Taylor finally spoke about her romance with Travis. She praised the player for“adorably” putting her “on blast” in July when he tried to give her his phone number at a Missouri Eras Tor stop. She also said she thought Travis’ New Heights podcast callout was “metal as hell.”

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor recalled. She also confirmed that they “were a couple” by the time she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she added. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” she said.