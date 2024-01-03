Lawsuit targets Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry's 2024 run, echoes Trump's legal woes

A lawsuit has been filed against Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry, seeking to remove him from the 2024 primary ballots using the same insurrection argument that disqualified Donald Trump in two states. FILE - Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chair of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 14, 2023. A liberal activist wants a Pennsylvania court to bar U.S. Rep. Scott Perry from the state's primary ballot, arguing that Perry engaged in insurrectionist activity and cannot appear on the state's ballot under the Constitution's insurrection clause. The seven-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court.(AP)

Activist Gene Stilp alleges Perry violated the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause by supporting Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims. Perry, chair of the House Freedom Caucus, is accused of involvement in discussions and schemes related to overturning the 2020 election results.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment

The lawsuit cites Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, stating that individuals who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" after taking an oath of office cannot run for office again. This constitutional section has been successfully used in Colorado and Maine to disqualify Trump from running.

Perry's connection to January 6

The lawsuit claims Perry played a leading role in disrupting the Congressional presidential election certification process on January 6, 2021, aiming to hinder the transfer of power from Trump to Biden.

Perry's lawyer's response and confidence in dismissal

Perry's lawyer, John P. Rowley, dismisses the lawsuit as an effort by a partisan activist. He expresses confidence that the Supreme Court will reject the legal challenge, calling it an extremist attempt to disqualify an elected official.

Similar cases: Trump and other Republicans

Similar lawsuits using the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from running have been dismissed in states like Florida, New Hampshire, and Michigan. The legal battle surrounding Trump's eligibility continues with ongoing appeals.

The 14th Amendment has been invoked in legal challenges against other Republican figures, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene. While it led to the rejection of Greene's disqualification in Georgia, the amendment remains a tool for those seeking accountability.

No formal charges against Perry:

Perry has not been formally accused of any crime related to investigations into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. The legal process is unfolding, and Perry has not faced criminal charges.

In December, a judge ruled that around 1,600 communications from Perry, including texts and emails, could be handed to federal prosecutors. This decision bypasses the "speech or debate" clause, allowing scrutiny in matters not directly related to legislative duties.