First look: Jeffrey Epstein's 'pedo' island transforms into a luxury resort after 2 years

Little Saint James, the private island synonymous with Jeffrey Epstein's vile crimes, is shedding its dark past. Two years after its sale, the island is undergoing a dramatic transformation, aiming to be reborn as a gleaming luxury resort. Exclusive new pictures of the island, reported to be undergoing a transformation, have been released by The Post. These images reveal major changes, with bulldozers creating new pathways and sleek, modern structures beginning to take shape. Jeffrey Epstein's private islands(Twitter)

Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island new look revealed

Yesterday, a comprehensive and sensitive list of details about Jeffrey Epstein was revealed in a New York court after a long legal dispute over whether to make them public. Photos taken simultaneously of Little St. James Island, where Epstein was allegedly involved in the trafficking of multiple women and was the subject of an FBI investigation in 2019, show a total remodeling of the iconic 'temple' that is situated close to the water. As per NY Post, the building has been painted white, and the blue stripes that were formerly there have been removed.

The recently surfaced images from the resort show a completely refurbished building, not the same one that Epstein used to hold drug trafficking, sex parties with prominent clients, and other illegal activities. Anticipating the soon-to-be opening, the updated photos also showcase a few minor enhancements to the expansive pool area, such as floating swans and chairs beside the water. The location of Epstein's previous residence, where he carried out vile deeds, is either no longer visible in these photos or has been painted gray instead of blue over time.

Who bought Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island?

After two decades tangled in Maxwell's sex trafficking web, Epstein's infamous islands finally found a buyer. Billionaire investor Stephen Deckoff bought them for only $60 million, way less than the original $100 million price. Now, luxury homes will replace the shadows of the past. It has been stated that Deckoff, the new owner of the island and a developer of other islands nearby, intends to build a hotel, a high-end resort, and other attractions on the area.