FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on Indian student Mayushi Bhagat who disappeared in New Jersey

The FBI has intensified efforts to locate 29-year-old Mayushi Bhagat, a student from India, who went missing after leaving her New Jersey apartment back on April 29, 2019. She was reported missing on May 1, 2019. The disappearance of Bhagat led to the FBI Newark Field Office and the Jersey City Police Department to urge the public to help. Mayushi Bhagat went missing after leaving her New Jersey apartment back on April 29, 2019 (FBI)

Now, the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to where Bhagat is.“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location or recovery of the missing person, Mayushi Bhagat, and the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible,” the FBI’s website reads.

According to the FBI, Bhagat speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu, and has friends in the South Plainfield, New Jersey, area. She was added to the FBI’sMost Wanted Kidnappings and Missing Persons list last year.

“Mayushi Bhagat was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was last seen wearing colorful pajama pants and a black t-shirt. Bhagat was reported missing by her family on May 1, 2019. She was attending the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in New York City, and was in the United States on an F1 Student Visa,” the FBI says.

Mayushi came to the US, like thousands of other Indian students, to build a career. She enrolled at the University of New Hampshire in 2016, and transferred to NY Institute of Technology later.

According to Mayushi's father, he spoke with her on May 1 via WhatsApp at 12:30 am, the Times of India reported. She said she was okay but “did not want to be bothered.” However, she never returned home.

Anyone with information about Mayushi is urged tocontact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.