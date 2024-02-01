Sonic X Shadow Generations trailer unveiled: Here's what we know so far

After months of speculation, Sony has finally made an official announcement for Sonic X Shadow Generations. It is the remake of Sega's original 2011 version of the iconic game. The company announced that the remastered version of Sonic Generations will debut on PlayStation consoles this year in Autumn. The upcoming game includes fresh content featuring Sonic’s edgy frenemy, Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic X Shadow Generations is finally official, arrives in Fall 2024(Sega)

Sonic X Shadow Generations trailer released

The trailer for Sonic X Shadow Generations was unveiled during the State of Play 2024 on Thursday, February 1. The one-minute video provides fans with a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming video game. You can watch the trailer below:

When will Sonic X Shadow Generations release?

Although neither Sony nor Sega has announced a fixed release date yet, Sonic X Shadow Generations is expected to be released in Fall 2024. This announcement comes just months after Sonic Superstars was released in October 2023.

What to expect from Sonic X Shadow Generations?

According to the official announcement of the new Sonic game made by Sony PlayStation, the description for Sonic X Shadow Generations reads:

“Shadow the Hedgehog is back and teaming up with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences!

Play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen powers and abilities. When Shadow’s old nemesis, Black Doom, reemerges and threatens to take over the world, Shadow must journey into his own past, confront painful memories, face familiar foes, and unlock new powers to save the world and prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form!”

Amid the announcement for Sonic X Shadow Generations, the Sonic Team creative officer Takashi Iizuka said, “With Sonic x Shadow Generations, we wanted to bring Sonic Generations to PS5 and PS4 while pairing a brand-new Shadow storyline to crossover with the original story.”

“With Shadow’s portion of the title, players will get to know him more as a character and understand his motivations. It will create the ultimate celebration of Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow gameplay that all fans will surely enjoy,” Iizuka added.