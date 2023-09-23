News / Technology / PlayStation Games that won't be available for free on PS Plus after October 2023

PlayStation Games that won't be available for free on PS Plus after October 2023

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 23, 2023 05:28 PM IST

Some of the popular games that will no longer be available are Far Cry 5, Limbo and Yakuza 5 Remastered.

Some of the PlayStation Games won't be available for free on PS Plus after October 17. It is a big disappointment for gaming enthusiasts as some of their favourite titles are leaving the subscription service. Some of the popular games that will no longer be available are Far Cry 5, Limbo and Yakuza 5 Remastered.

Representational Picture(Bloomberg)

However, the games would return to the catalog as deliveries available for purchase. The total number of games that would be no longer free, is 16. Here is the complete list of such games.

  • Astebreed
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry 5
  • Gal*Gunvolt: Burst
  • Goosebumps: The Game
  • Inside
  • Limbo
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
  • The Crew
  • The Medium
  • The Quarry
  • TorqueL
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered (Premium)
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered (Premium)
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered (Premium)

