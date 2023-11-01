Sonic Dream Team announced for Apple Arcade - Where dreams collide with reality!

Calling all Sonic fans! Get ready to embark on an electrifying journey with our favorite blue hedgehog in the latest gaming extravaganza, Sonic Dream Team! This action-packed game, bursting with non-stop excitement and thrilling adventures, is set to take the gaming world by storm. Join Sonic and friends in a surreal world of dreams and adventure!

In this all-new Sonic escapade, the notorious Dr. Eggman has stumbled upon an ancient artifact known as The Reverie—a mysterious device with the ability to bring dreams to life in the real world. Enter a surreal realm where dreams and reality collide. Players must navigate through twisted dreamscapes, rescue their friends, and thwart Dr. Eggman’s sinister dreams of global domination!

Join Sonic, along with his trusty pals Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge, as they dive headfirst into a bizarre world of dreams. Take control of these dynamic characters, each with their unique abilities, and dash, climb, and fly your way to victory against the nefarious Eggman. With six playable characters, players can explore the dream world in style, uncovering hidden secrets and facing thrilling challenges.

Prepare yourselves for mind-bending dream worlds filled with wall-running, gravity-defying stunts, and much more! Your mission is crystal clear: rescue your friends, battle formidable bosses, and put an end to Dr. Eggman’s quest for dream-induced dominance. Along the way, collect toys of your beloved Sonic characters, adding them to your ever-expanding collection.

Also Read | GTA 6 will have this ‘patented’ tech to redefine the gaming experience

But that's not all! Sonic Dream Team offers players four spectacular boss battles that will test their skills across different movement types. Explore 12 intricate levels set within four unique dream worlds, each with its mind-boggling environment. Experience the thrill of combining mobile and cross-platform gaming, seamlessly transitioning between iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Sonic Dream Team bridges the gap between mobile and console gaming, providing an unparalleled gaming experience for Sonic enthusiasts everywhere.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!