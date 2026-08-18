Devendra Mahto ends 16-day hunger strike after Jharkhand cancels key exams

Speaking to reporters after ending his fast, Mahto thanked Soren, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, state ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari, fellow students, the media and others who supported the agitation.

Mahto ended his fast in the presence of Jharkhand ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari, following the state cabinet's decision chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren. The government also ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted in Jharkhand since 2014.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Monday ended his 16-day hunger strike at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi after the Jharkhand government announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all recruitment tests conducted by private firm TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

How will examination reforms be implemented in Jharkhand following the protests?

How will examination reforms be implemented in Jharkhand following the protests?

What specific exams were cancelled by the Jharkhand government?

What specific exams were cancelled by the Jharkhand government?

"Today marks a huge victory for Jharkhand. While I am now suspending my protest, my struggle for reform will continue," Mahto said.

He called for stringent laws and comprehensive reforms to prevent paper leaks and irregularities in recruitment examinations.

"Every examination must be monitored, every examination must be audited, and there must be a clear certificate for every examination and at every stage. We will continue to struggle for this," he said.

Mahto said the government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination was a significant step, particularly because the recruitment process had already progressed to the joining stage and several candidates had secured government positions.

He also thanked the state government for ordering the CID investigation, saying the probe had not spared even senior officials and former office-bearers.

"Today marks the 16th day of the hunger strike. This struggle began on July 2. Following a meeting with the Chief Minister on July 20, a CID inquiry was initiated on July 28. The investigation is being conducted thoroughly, sparing no one," Mahto said.

Jharkhand cancels JSSC-CGL, TDPL exams Earlier on Monday, Soren announced that the JSSC-CGL examination and all other recruitment examinations conducted by TDPL would be cancelled.

"There have been some startling revelations in the ongoing CID and SIT probes. After much deliberation in the cabinet, it has been decided to cancel the JSSC CGL. All other exams conducted by TDPL will also be cancelled," Soren said.

He also directed the CID to examine alleged irregularities in all recruitment examinations conducted in the state since 2014.

The government announced the formation of an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.

TDPL has conducted several recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, including the 14th JPSC civil services preliminary examination and two civil services backlog examinations.

The JSSC-CGL examination was conducted in 2024, with around 1,800 successful candidates already appointed to various state government departments.

The controversy intensified after the CID registered a case on July 22 over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC civil services preliminary examination. The investigation has so far led to the arrest of 21 people, including former JPSC chairman L Khiangte, TDPL directors and executives, and alleged middlemen.

The probe subsequently indicated the alleged involvement of a TDPL-linked network in the JSSC-CGL examination as well.

Students continue to seek CBI probe Job aspirants began a sit-in protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi following the allegations. The agitation had continued for more than three weeks, with several students joining a hunger strike.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which has been leading the protest, had maintained that the agitation would continue until the government agreed to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

While the government has now ordered a wider CID investigation, the protesters have sought further assurances on an independent probe and examination reforms.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also urged Soren to personally meet the protesting students.

In a letter dated August 14 and released on Monday, Gandhi said the protest had remained peaceful and described the students' demands as legitimate.

"The youth of India is its future. We owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis. Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue," Gandhi wrote.

Congress is a constituent of Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government.

Three protesters end hunger strike Minister Irfan Ansari said Mahto, Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti had voluntarily ended their hunger strike after the government accepted the protesters' major demands.

The three were given juice to break their fast and underwent medical examinations at Sadar Hospital.

"We have arrived; a full medical check-up has been conducted, and they are being discharged. All three are healthy; there are no issues. Their blood pressure and blood sugar levels are normal," Ansari said.

Student protester Rajesh Prasad said the students' prolonged agitation had reached a successful conclusion following the government's announcements.

"The struggle we waged over the past 23 days has now reached a successful conclusion. The Chief Minister has proven today that, in a democracy, the voice of the youth is heard and the voice of the people is validated," he said.

Prasad said the government had also announced the cancellation of the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations and other examinations, including the CDPO and FSO exams, conducted by TDPL.

He said the students had faith that the government would ensure an impartial investigation and urged Soren to meet student representatives.

Meanwhile, Umme Habiba, who also ended her hunger strike, urged the government to withdraw legal action against students who participated in the protests and protect their right to peaceful and democratic protest.

She also sought the reinstatement of Santosh Mastana, withdrawal or closure of CID Case No. 025 in accordance with the rules, and time-bound action on the protesters' demands.

Habiba said she was fighting for the rights of Jharkhand's candidates, a fair recruitment system and the future of students.

Mahto, meanwhile, made it clear that ending his hunger strike did not mean the end of his campaign for examination reforms.

"I am now suspending my protest, but my struggle for reform will continue," he said, calling for a recruitment system in which paper leaks and examination irregularities do not force future generations of students to undertake similar protests.