Video games calendar 2024: Indulge in what's coming up next year

Buckle up, gamers! 2024 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for video games, with exciting releases from industry giants like Nintendo, Ubisoft, and Square Enix. But before you dive into a spreadsheet to plan your gaming sessions, let's take a glimpse at the major titles already slated to light up your screens in the coming year. Stay tuned for the latest updates, delays, and announcements from leading game developers and publishers. Get ready to level up your gaming experience in the upcoming year!(Official Posters)

Nintendo is bringing the princess power with a brand-new Princess Peach game, while Ubisoft is resurrecting the classic Prince of Persia in a 2D Metroidvania-inspired adventure. For those yearning for more epic JRPG battles, the second instalment of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake arrives, promising to continue the epic saga. And the Force is strong with Star Wars, as a major new release prepares to take us back to a galaxy far, far away.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg! As more presentations roll out, like The Game Awards and the next Nintendo Direct, expect the list of 2024 video game releases to explode. We'll be keeping you updated every week, tracking any delays, cancellations, and exciting new announcements from the big publishers.

So get your controllers ready, gamers! We'll be diving into each month's releases below, followed by a special ‘2024 TBA’ section for those tantalizing titles without confirmed dates yet. Hold onto your joysticks, because 2024 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year for gaming!

Video game releases for 2024:

January

Bulletstorm VR (PC, PS5, Quest) — Jan. 18

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 18

Another Code: Recollection (Switch) — Jan. 19

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (PS5) — Jan. 19

Howl (PS5, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 23

Enshrouded (PC) — Jan. 24 (early access)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) — Jan. 25

Under-Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes (PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC) — Jan. 25

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 26

Tekken 8 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 26

One Punch Man: World (Android, iOS, PC) — Jan. 31

Palworld (PC) — TBA (early access)

February

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PC, PS4, PS5) — Feb. 1

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC) — Feb. 2

Persona 3 Reload (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 2

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 2

Helldivers 2 (PC, PS5) — Feb. 8

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, Xbox Series X, PC) — Feb. 13

Ultros (Mac, PC, PS4, PS5) — Feb. 13

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 14

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) — Feb. 16

Skull & Bones (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 16

Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance (PC) — Feb. 21

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 22

Nightingale (PC) — Feb. 22 (early access)

Open Roads (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 22

Pacific Drive (PC, PS5) — Feb. 22

Sons of the Forest (PC) — Feb. 23

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Switch) — Feb. 27

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 28

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 28

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (PS5) — Feb. 29

Islands of Insight (PC) — TBA

March

The Outlast Trials (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — March 5

Homeworld 3 (PC) — March 8

Unicorn Overlord (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X) — March 8

Outcast - A New Beginning (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — March 15

Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — March 20

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — March 22

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch) — March 22

Rise of the Ronin (PS5) — March 22

South Park: Snow Day (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X) — March 26

Earthlock 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — TBA

April

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — April 23

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X) — April 23

SaGa Emerald Beyond (Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) — April 25

Braid: Anniversary Edition (Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — April 30

May

There are currently no games slated for release in May.

June

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — June 4

July

There are currently no games slated for release in July.

August

Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Aug. 20

September

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Sept. 9

Video games lacking a specified release date: