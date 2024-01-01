Video games calendar 2024: Indulge in what's coming up next year
Stay ahead of the game in 2024! Explore a comprehensive list of confirmed video game releases for each month and tantalizing titles without set dates.
Buckle up, gamers! 2024 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for video games, with exciting releases from industry giants like Nintendo, Ubisoft, and Square Enix. But before you dive into a spreadsheet to plan your gaming sessions, let's take a glimpse at the major titles already slated to light up your screens in the coming year.
Nintendo is bringing the princess power with a brand-new Princess Peach game, while Ubisoft is resurrecting the classic Prince of Persia in a 2D Metroidvania-inspired adventure. For those yearning for more epic JRPG battles, the second instalment of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake arrives, promising to continue the epic saga. And the Force is strong with Star Wars, as a major new release prepares to take us back to a galaxy far, far away.
But this is just the tip of the iceberg! As more presentations roll out, like The Game Awards and the next Nintendo Direct, expect the list of 2024 video game releases to explode. We'll be keeping you updated every week, tracking any delays, cancellations, and exciting new announcements from the big publishers.
So get your controllers ready, gamers! We'll be diving into each month's releases below, followed by a special ‘2024 TBA’ section for those tantalizing titles without confirmed dates yet. Hold onto your joysticks, because 2024 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year for gaming!
Video game releases for 2024:
January
- Bulletstorm VR (PC, PS5, Quest) — Jan. 18
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 18
- Another Code: Recollection (Switch) — Jan. 19
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (PS5) — Jan. 19
- Howl (PS5, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 23
- Enshrouded (PC) — Jan. 24 (early access)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) — Jan. 25
- Under-Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes (PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC) — Jan. 25
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 26
- Tekken 8 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Jan. 26
- One Punch Man: World (Android, iOS, PC) — Jan. 31
- Palworld (PC) — TBA (early access)
February
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PC, PS4, PS5) — Feb. 1
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC) — Feb. 2
- Persona 3 Reload (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 2
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 2
- Helldivers 2 (PC, PS5) — Feb. 8
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, Xbox Series X, PC) — Feb. 13
- Ultros (Mac, PC, PS4, PS5) — Feb. 13
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 14
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) — Feb. 16
- Skull & Bones (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 16
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance (PC) — Feb. 21
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 22
- Nightingale (PC) — Feb. 22 (early access)
- Open Roads (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 22
- Pacific Drive (PC, PS5) — Feb. 22
- Sons of the Forest (PC) — Feb. 23
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Switch) — Feb. 27
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 28
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — Feb. 28
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (PS5) — Feb. 29
- Islands of Insight (PC) — TBA
March
- The Outlast Trials (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — March 5
- Homeworld 3 (PC) — March 8
- Unicorn Overlord (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X) — March 8
- Outcast - A New Beginning (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — March 15
- Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — March 20
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — March 22
- Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch) — March 22
- Rise of the Ronin (PS5) — March 22
- South Park: Snow Day (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X) — March 26
- Earthlock 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — TBA
April
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — April 23
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X) — April 23
- SaGa Emerald Beyond (Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) — April 25
- Braid: Anniversary Edition (Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — April 30
May
There are currently no games slated for release in May.
June
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — June 4
July
There are currently no games slated for release in July.
August
- Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Aug. 20
September
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Sept. 9
Video games lacking a specified release date:
- 33 Immortals (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Anger Foot (Linux, Mac, PC)
- Animal Well (PS5, Switch, PC)
- Ara: History Untold (PC)
- Ark 2 (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Avowed (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Baby Steps (PC, PS5)
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story (PC, Switch)
- Black Myth: Wukong (PC) — summer 2024
- Blade Chimera (PC, Switch) — spring 2024
- Blue Protocol (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Cat Quest 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Cities: Skylines 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X) — spring 2024
- Concord (PC, PS5)
- Contra: Operation Galuga (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — early 2024
- Core Keeper (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Death Trick: Double Blind (Switch)
- Dustborn (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Earth Defense Force 6 (PC, PS4, PS5) — spring 2024
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn (Xbox Series X)
- Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — summer 2024
- Foamstars (PS4, PS5) — early 2024
- Frostpunk 2 (PC)
- Funko Fusion (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Ghost Bike (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- GreedFall 2: The Dying World (PC, PS5)
- Hades 2 (PC) — Q2 2024 (early access)
- Harold Halibut (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — early 2024
- Heavenly Bodies (Switch)
- Hotel Barcelona (Xbox Series X)
- Hyper Light Breaker (PC) (early access)
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link (Android, iOS)
- Lightyear Frontier (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Little Kitty, Big City (PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Little Nightmares 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — late 2024
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Switch) — summer 2024
- Menace (PC)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X) — fall 2024
- Mewgenics (PC)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Moonstone Island (Switch) — spring 2024
- MultiVersus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Neva (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X)
- Nine Sols (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) — Q2 2024
- No Rest for the Wicked (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- On Your Tail (PC, Switch)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)
- Paper Trail (Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Penny’s Big Breakaway (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X)
- Pepper Grinder (PC, Switch)
- Planet of Lana (PC, Switch)
- Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Reka (PC)
- The Rise of the Golden Idol (Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- SaGa: Emerald Beyond (Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Skate Story (PC)
- Songs of Silence (PC, consoles) — spring 2024
- South Park: Snow Day! (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X)
- Spy x Anya: Operation Memories (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PC, Xbox Series X) — Q1 2024
- Star Wars: Hunters (Android, iOS, Switch)
- Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Still Wakes the Deep (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Stormgate (PC) — summer 2024 (early access)
- Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem untitled game (consoles TBA, PC)
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Thank Goodness You’re Here! (PC, PS5, Switch)
- The Casting of Frank Stone (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- The First Descendant (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) — summer 2024
- The Gecko Gods (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) — spring 2024
- The Plucky Squire (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X)
- The Star Named EOS (PC, Switch)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Thrasher (PC VR, Quest)
- Towers of Aghasba (PC, PS5)
- Toxic Crusaders (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center (PC, Switch)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — fall 2024
- Visions of Mana (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Wild Bastards (PC)
- Windblown (PC)
- World of Goo 2 (TBA)
- World of Warcraft: The War Within (Mac, PC)
- Zenless Zone Zero (Android, iOS, PC)