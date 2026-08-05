'Kahan hai chabhi?': Grandma's first encounter with hotel room access card wins hearts
A granddaughter patiently taught her grandmother how to use a hotel room access card for the first time.
Some moments do not need grand gestures to leave a lasting impression. A simple interaction between a grandmother and her granddaughter has won over social media users after showing the elderly woman using a hotel room access card for the first time.
The wholesome video captures the grandmother's curiosity and her granddaughter's patient guidance.
The video was shared by Instagram user @dadikikahaniyann.
The caption read, "No one is too old for a first experience."
In the clip, the granddaughter hands her grandmother a hotel room access card and says, "Kamra kholo."
The grandmother looks confused and asks, "Kisse kholun?"
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"Chabhi se," the granddaughter replies.
"Kahan hai chabhi?" the grandmother asks.
"Yehi di toh," the granddaughter responds, pointing towards the access card.
Still unsure, the grandmother asks, "Yeh kaise hota hai?"
The granddaughter then patiently shows her how to tap the access card against the hotel room door. After watching the demonstration, the grandmother follows the instructions and learns how the electronic key works.
The text on the video reads, "This innocent moment melted my heart."
Check out the full video below:
Internet says the video is 'too cute'
The heartwarming clip received plenty of affectionate comments from viewers, many of whom said it brought back memories of their own grandparents.
"I am loving her vibes," wrote one user.
Another simply commented, "Cutie."
"She's so cute," wrote a third.
One user shared, "I remembered my granny. These innocent people are the heartbeat of every family."
Another explained why the grandmother found the access card confusing. "Purane zamane mein aisi chabiyan nahi hoti thi. Jaise mere bete ko pata hi nahi tha ki tape recorder kya hota hai jab usne pehli baar dekha."
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One person also felt the granddaughter's wording had added to the confusion. "Aapne 'chabhi' bolkar confuse kar diya. Access card bolna tha."
Many also praised the granddaughter for patiently helping her grandmother. Others said the video showed that it's never too late to learn something new and that such simple family moments are often the most special.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More