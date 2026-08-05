'Kahan hai chabhi?': Grandma's first encounter with hotel room access card wins hearts

Some moments do not need grand gestures to leave a lasting impression. A simple interaction between a grandmother and her granddaughter has won over social media users after showing the elderly woman using a hotel room access card for the first time. A wholesome moment between a grandmother and granddaughter. (Instagram/@dadikikahaniyann)

The wholesome video captures the grandmother's curiosity and her granddaughter's patient guidance.

The video was shared by Instagram user @dadikikahaniyann.

The caption read, "No one is too old for a first experience."

In the clip, the granddaughter hands her grandmother a hotel room access card and says, "Kamra kholo."

The grandmother looks confused and asks, "Kisse kholun?"

(Also Read: 'Job felt at risk': 42-year-old quits ₹18 LPA role, earns ₹1.5 lakh monthly from dairy business)

"Chabhi se," the granddaughter replies.

"Kahan hai chabhi?" the grandmother asks.

"Yehi di toh," the granddaughter responds, pointing towards the access card.

Still unsure, the grandmother asks, "Yeh kaise hota hai?"

The granddaughter then patiently shows her how to tap the access card against the hotel room door. After watching the demonstration, the grandmother follows the instructions and learns how the electronic key works.

The text on the video reads, "This innocent moment melted my heart."

Check out the full video below: