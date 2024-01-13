Top Gun 3: Release date, cast, plot secrets teased for Tom Cruise's Paramount production

Three decades after igniting the silver screen with his need for speed, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is ready to trade his leather jacket for a new set of flight wings once more. Tom Cruise is gearing up to roar back into the danger zone with Top Gun 3. The Academy Award-winning film has officially entered its pre-production phase. Earlier this week, the actor entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Warner Bros. However, it seems that he will remain actively involved with Paramount for an extended period. Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher in the film adaptation of the books.

Top Gun 3 enters pre-production phase

According to a report, Paramount is currently working on Top Gun 3, the latest installment in the series. They have roped in Ehren Kruger, the co-writer of the previous film, Top Gun: Maverick, for this new project. The studio is also aiming to bring back Joseph Kosinski, the director of the highly successful second installment. If this comes to fruition, it's possible that Tom Cruise's younger co-stars, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell, will join for more thrilling flying adventures as reported by Variety.

Will Tom Cruise star in Top Gun 3 amid Warner Bros deal?

Shortly after securing a non-exclusive film deal with Warner Bros., Tom Cruise is hinting at his potential involvement in Top Gun 3 at Paramount, a studio where he has a storied history with classics such as Interview With the Vampire. While currently engaged in filming Mission: Impossible 8, Cruise also has a space project in collaboration with NASA at Universal.

Top Gun 3 release date expectation

While Paramount Pictures keeps release details under wraps, whispers of scorching dogfights, returning faces, and Maverick's next daring mission are already swirling in the sky. The release of the upcoming Top Gun movie may not happen soon. Tom Cruise will probably be busy until May 2025, owing to his tight schedule for the eighth Mission: Impossible installment. However, the 36-year lapse between the first and second films is expected to be shorter for the new Top Gun movie.

Top Gun 3 who will return as cast members?

In the next Top Gun movie, besides Tom Cruise, we might see new characters like Miles Teller's Rooster, Glen Powell's Hangman, and Jennifer Connelly's Penny returning. Film experts believe The story could advance, with Rooster becoming a mentor.

Top Gun 3 what to expect?

Before we talk about what might happen in the third Top Gun movie, there are still some things to figure out. Tom Cruise and his team had to agree on the final plan, and Paramount didn't say anything about it, which makes it a bit uncertain. If they decide to go ahead with the movie, using advanced technology for filming flying scenes could make things happen faster. Top Gun: Maverick stands as Tom Cruise's most successful movie, grossing $1.49 billion and an Oscar.