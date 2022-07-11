Tom Cruise has had ‘some conversations’ about Top Gun 3, reveals Top Gun Maverick co-star Miles Teller

Tom Cruise’s latest release Top Gun: Maverick has been the most successful film of his career. The film has so far grossed over $1 billion globally, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year, dwarfing blockbusters like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Batman. With this success, there were speculations if Tom will it turn into a franchise and return with a third part. Now, his Maverick co-actor Miles Teller has added fuel to the fire saying he and Tom have spoken about it. Also read: Tom Cruise reaffirms his superstar status in Top Gun Maverick, his most exciting film in years

Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom reprise his iconic role of naval aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, which audiences first saw in his 1986 cult classic Top Gun. Apart from Tom and a cameo from Val Kilmer, Maverick features an all-new cast featuring Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbao, and Miles.

In a recent interview with ET Online, Miles was asked about plans for a potential Top Gun 3 and he replied, “That would be great, but that's all up to TC (Tom Cruise). I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see. For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going.”

Fans would appreciate if the next sequel does not take 36 years like this one did. For years, Tom was averse to returning to Top Gun even as he turned his other major success--Mission Impossible--into a franchise. However, he was eventually convinced a few years later when the right story came along. In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Top Gun’s editor Billy Weber said a sequel was never discussed back when the film released in ’86 because of how difficult it was to film the dogfights with the technology at hand back then. “The studio knew how hard it was to put together and create what we ended up with. I think it was years and years before they ever brought that up. There wasn’t another foot of film [of the flying] that we didn’t use that we could use. Nothing. Matter of fact, we probably used a couple of shots two or three times,” he said.

But Top Gun 3 would have to wait for now. Tom will be seen only in the Mission Impossible franchise for the coming two years. The seventh instalment, titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, releases in 2023 with Part Two slated for release in 2024.

